ROUTE 240 BRIDGE TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. A news release says MoDOT bridge inspectors identified deterioration on the structure and felt the safest course of action was to close the 90-year-old bridge to traffic on Thursday, October 27.
EVERGY REPLACING LINES AND POLES IN CONCORDIA
The city of Concordia is having lines and poles repaired, which will lead to power outages. Evergy will be repairing lines and poles in the Gordon Street to Main Street areas. As part of this project, citizens can expect a power outage for portions of the City from approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3 to approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday, November 4th. Evergy will be contacting residents through their robocall service.
SEDALIA WOMAN MODERATELY INJURED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the accident occurred when 59-year-old Gloria Carrillo swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and went of the road striking the ditch. Carrillo was...
Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month
A bridge that was closed last week will remain closed for more than a month, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Wednesday. The post Howard County bridge to stay closed for more than a month appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
Two With Serious Injuries In Caldwell County crash
A two-vehicle crash in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon left both drivers with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened at about 3:20 pm on US 36, at Route J, south of Kidder. According to the report, 57-year-old Sonja L Schaffermeyer of Hamilton was northbound on Route J and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle, driven by 48-year-old Tracy R Connell of St. Joseph. Schaffermeyer was struck on the passenger side. Connel was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, while Schaffermeyer was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.
Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries
Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
Two Drivers Seriously Injured In Caldwell County Accident
Two drivers were seriously injured following an accident at a crossover intersection in Caldwell County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 57 year old Sonja Schaefermeyer of Hamilton was driving northbound in a crossover of U.S. 36 Highway and Highway J, two miles south of Kidder, around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon and pulled into the path of a vehicle heading westbound. 48 year old Tracy Connell of St Joseph was the driver of that vehicle. The front side of Connell’s vehicle hit the the passenger side of Schaefermeyer’s vehicle. Schaefermeyer’s vehicle went off the side of the roadway. Connell’s vehicle went off the roadway and struck a stop sign. Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.
Minor Injury Accident In Carroll County
A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 1:27 pm on Highway 10, at CCR 143. According to the report, 19-year-old Mellody N Pryor of Independence was northbound and ran off the right side of the roadway. She overcorrected, crossed the road, and her vehicle overturned. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
Teenager demolishes car on Highway 10 in Carroll County
A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence. Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and...
City Holds Discussions About Ryan Lane Bridge
The Ryan Lane Bridge was a point of discussion at Monday’s Chillicothe City Council Meeting. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the discussion are currently about demolition. Frampton says there is no current plan for replacing the bridge. The council would like to see some type of crossing as it...
Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse
CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
SALINE COUNTY CLERK DEBBIE RUSSELL DISCUSSES ELECTION POLL WORKER TRAINING AND SCHEDULES FOR ELECTION RELATED ITEMS
Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell recently discussed poll worker training to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022. According to Russell the training lasts about two hours. Russell also stated that individuals can find a sample ballot on the Saline County Clerk’s website at www.salinecountyclerk.com. Polls...
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
SLATER CITY COUNCIL DISCUSS ELECTRIC INVENTORY
The Slater City Council discussed a motion to replenish its electric inventory supplies during its meeting on Tuesday, November 1. City Administrator Gene Griffith says the city keeps a variety of supplies in the inventory. Griffith says it would cost more than $20,000 to replenish some of the necessary electric...
SALINE COUNTY TO CONDUCT PUBLIC TEST OF VOTING MACHINES
Saline County will test voting machines for the upcoming election on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Saline County Clerk’s Office, located at 9 East North Street in Marshall. Saline County Clerk Debbie Russell stated the test will be open to the public. Russell also stated...
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
THREE WARRENSBURG RESIDENTS INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man and woman were seriously injured and a juvenile was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday, October 30, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old juvenile recklessly accelerated out of a roundabout and struck a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Bonnie Wyatt head on.
