Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are four more days of early voting left in Tennessee for the upcoming November 8 election.
Early voting ends November 3rd. The last day to request an absentee mail-in ballot is November 1st.
Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s Office wants to remind voters about the Official Election Hotline.
Tennesseans can call a toll-free number with any questions about early voting, Election Day, and to report any issues at the polls. That number is 1-877-850-4959 .
Plus, if anyone suspects voter fraud, then there’s also a system in place to address that issue – voters can text ‘TN’ to 45995 to make a report.
