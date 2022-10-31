Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
LAUREN MEISTER: Why you should vote for me
We have faced unprecedented challenges these last few years. Public safety concerns, homelessness, and housing affordability continue to plague our city. This is a time when experience matters most. During my time on Council, I’ve initiated policies and programs that promote public safety and resilience in our city. I advocated for additional public safety personnel to address the safety concerns of our residents and businesses, and voted against a budget that would include cuts to sworn Sheriff’s personnel.
SARAH ADOLPHSON: Why you should vote for me
West Hollywood voters have a difficult decision to make next week. There are several formidable candidates, many of whom have devoted decades to serving our incredible city. West Hollywood needs that experience and leadership. However, I also believe our city needs a fresh perspective that will strike a balance between where we were and where we need to go.
JORDAN COCKERAM: Why you should vote for me
West Hollywood is facing a lot of challenges, and this is one of the most important elections in our city’s history. We voted for change in 2020, and we didn’t like what we got. Everyone wants stability, and to have council members that they can trust to make...
BEN SAVAGE: Why you should vote for me
I am an 18-year resident, union member and concerned citizen. I believe West Hollywood is being underserved by its current leadership and I want to give a voice back to the residents, businesses and workers who make up this wonderful city. Our community is facing serious challenges around public safety, struggling businesses, the cost of housing, protecting renters’ rights and concern for our seniors. WeHo needs new, energetic and dynamic leaders with a fresh perspective who are ready to begin tackling these issues.
STEVE MARTIN: Why you should vote for me
I am a firm believer that you should vote for your dreams, not your fears. I am in the best position to get our City back on track and move us forward. I am the only experienced candidate that will offer fresh leadership. We are told that this election offers...
OpEd: Why I voted Villanueva
If you are not familiar with our WEHOville voter guide and our piece supporting the sheriff, many of you called with your support, many others had questions. Choosing to support Villanueva was not the popular choice. Alex finished third in West Hollywood behind both Eric Strong and Robert Luna. We endorsed Alex Villanueva even if he was the unpopular choice in WeHo, or despite the fact that West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce went the other way.
Candidate Robert Oliver is also a landlord
West Hollywood City Council candidate Robert Oliver is a landlord too. Oliver and his partner purchased a duplex on Rugby Drive in 2017 for $1,995,000. Despite prior statements of having lived in the city of West Hollywood for over 10 years, the public records show that Oliver moved into West Hollywood five years ago.
ADAM DARVISH: Why you should vote for me
I am an independent candidate who will bring positive changes to West Hollywood through years of experience as a leader locally and also throughout the state and national level. As an immigrant at young age, I had to learn English and survive with no family or friends in the US,...
Which candidates have the most cash left?
All but one of WeHo’s City Council candidates filed the required campaign finance paperwork on Thursday, 11 days before Election Day, revealing how much cash on hand (COH) each has, as well as how much they are in debt. Robert Oliver leads the pack with $68,172 in cash on...
WeHo pool set to re-open Monday
The City of West Hollywood will reopen the West Hollywood Aquatic Center pools at the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park on Monday, November 7, 2022. The temporary closure began on October 10, 2022 and was necessary to complete final construction tasks for the newly opened swimming facilities.
LYNN HOOPINGARNER: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. What is so special about this developer?
To: West Hollywood City Planning Commission & Staff. Re: 8555 Santa Monica Blvd. Proposed Project, Item 10.C PC Meeting 11/3/2022. Since this is a continuance of the September 15th hearing I will not repeat the memo submitted at that time but incorporate it by reference for purposes of this hearing. Let me repeat, I, like most of my neighbors, agree that it is long past time to develop this property into a neighborhood friendly mixed-use project with lots of housing and neighborhood serving businesses. I disagree that the project before you meets the OBJECTIVE STANDARDS of our city codes in either letter or intent that must be met in order make the Findings for approval of this project.
How voting in WeHo is going so far
As of Friday, only 11 percent (2,856) of the 26,052 ballots mailed to West Hollywood registered voters had been returned, according to political data firm PDI. Most returned ballots came from voters 65 and older (20 percent, or 999 ballots), while only 6 percent of ballots came from voters 18 to 34 years old. Voters age 35 to 49 years old comprise the largest bloc of voters who received ballots, but only 639 of 8,355 have sent them in so far.
How, where and when you can vote
As part of the City of West Hollywood’s continuous efforts to increase voter participation, the City reminds community members that each vote counts and your voice matters in the upcoming General Municipal Election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Ballots and details have been mailed to registered voters....
ALAN STRASBURG: Hate all that junk mail? It’s UNITE HERE’s favorite way to spread lies
The deceit that underlies Unite Here’s interloping antics in West Hollywood municipal governance has reached a new low point. If one is to subscribe to Unite Here’s amateurish negative campaigning, one must believe that ethics in government is considered a right-wing value. Unite Here’s latest campaign mailer suggests...
OpEd: The dirty politics of Lindsey Horvath
This past weekend I received a text message with a photo of Lindsey Horvath’s campaign van plastered with #MeToo, and a “say no” to her opponent in the race for County Supervisor. The hashtag was meant to degrade her opponent’s reputation. Horvath’s campaign could have said “#clean up the homeless,” or “#vote horvath,” but instead Lindsey Horvath can bring down the integrity of campaign all by herself.
OPINION | City Council pushes extreme policies without community engagement
You can come up with a wacky idea, add it to the weekly municipal consent calendar rather than agendizing it to allow for discussion or debate from stakeholders, then go ahead and implement it and sit back and watch the community crumble. That’s what it feels like for those of us who call this 1.9 mile city island home. We are surrounded by other local cities who offer their residents and business owners both economic and public safety. But sadly, our City Council doesn’t seem interested. And what about the democratic process that has invited community engagement, debate and discussion since we established cityhood in 1984? We worked hard to create our own destiny, recognizing the importance of our diversity and welcoming participation from every corner. How have we allowed this city council to repeatedly stifle that debate and discussion by simply moving important policy discussions to consent calendar? javascript:window[“$iceContent”]
Pre-Halloween hordes tangle with traffic
Thousands came out to party in the Rainbow District on Saturday night, giving WeHo a preview of what its first post-pandemic Halloween night will look like. Breathing room was in short supply for the throngs of people crowding the sidewalks, constricted even more so by the city’s OutZones, which cede sidewalk space to restaurants for outdoor seating. Partygoers waded shoulder to shoulder back and forth in front of Micky’s as dozens stood in line for the club.
Read the WEHOville Voter Guide 2022
In 2021, Publisher Larry Block brought a struggling blog back from the brink, re-inventing it as a platform for residents and small businesses to stand on equal footing with the powerful forces inside City Hall. In the past year alone, our intrepid investigative journalism has been recognized and sourced by global media outlets including TV’s Bill Maher Show, the New York Post, the Daily Mail, and the Los Angeles Times. WEHOville proudly presents our first annual Voter Guide to inform WeHo residents how high the stakes are this Election Day — and how powerful their vote is!
NOV. 1: Share your thoughts on WeHo’s controversial Historical Context Study
The City of West Hollywood invites the community to attend an in-person Information and Engagement Session about the City’s Historical Context Study. The Historical Context Study is a project to develop an in-depth analysis of the historical context of West Hollywood and research racially and culturally discriminatory policies that existed in the area from the 19th century until present day. It will also identify the history of Indigenous peoples and demographic shifts of inhabitants. The findings of the study will inform the City on next steps in establishing initiatives to address social and racial equity.
LAUREN MEISTER: Why ethics matter in local land use decisions
Land use decisions can contribute to contention between community members and public administrators. In the City of West Hollywood, there is a clear perception by many that developers have greater access to public administrators than the general public. Developers and their lobbyists are known to have private meetings with city planners and the city manager, as well as planning commissioners and councilmembers in advance of public hearings. Moreover, developers have direct access to the company that is hired to conduct the environmental impact report for their projects; the public does not. Historically, land use lobbyists have been known to run election campaigns for councilmembers, and both developers and lobbyists contribute generously to local council campaigns. Whereas planning commissioners and city councilmembers, as review authorities and thus decision makers, are required at a public hearing to disclose any conversations had with stakeholders, city staff and the city manager are not.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0