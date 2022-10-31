Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
Stranger Things is coming to cinemas – for one day only
Stranger Things season 4's bumper-length episodes are coming to theaters
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Digital Trends
5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween
If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign
Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
These seven real homes inspired horror movies
As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?
Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Hart’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween costume might be the best of 2022
Just when you thought Halloween was over, done, dusted and tucked away for another year, Kevin Hart takes to social media to throw his hat in the ring for best Halloween costume of the year. Kevin and his wife Eniko Hart are clearly itching for some more House of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned
This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
We don’t want to alarm you but Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as horror movie icons
Reality TV stars Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as two of the spookiest horror movie characters of the last two decades for Halloween. Barker posted three photos of himself and his wife in costume on his Instagram profile and shared a creepy quote from the film, “Hi, I’m Chucky, your friend till the end.”
13 New Netflix TV Shows To Look Out For In November 2022
Netflix has a strong line-up of new original series debuting in November 2022, and we're taking a look at 13 of the most promising premieres.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’
The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spine-tingling horror classic overshadowed by its blockbuster remake spooks back into the hearts of fans
When it comes to remakes in the realm of cinematic horror, it’s fair to argue that the revamped version simply pales in comparison to the organic nature of the original. And although some remakes have resonated with the horror fanbase for trying to take on new risks and change the overall narrative, it’s the OG films that are commonly overshadowed and don’t receive the recognition that is deserved. This is precisely the case for 1990’s It miniseries, which is based on the infamous novel from horror legend Stephen King and serves as the first media adaptation of the initial story.
Comments / 0