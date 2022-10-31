ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Digital Trends

5 more depraved and banned horror movies to watch this Halloween

If you’ve never seen a “video nasty” then you’re in for a dubious treat this Halloween. This was the name the tabloid media slapped on a string of cheap, unpleasant, and gory horror and exploitation films released in the U.K. during the 1980s, forcing a confused and unprepared government to ban the worst offenders.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk claps back to Stephen King’s criticism of his Twitter reign

Twitter’s new overlord Elon Musk is not happy to sit by and let his terrible ideas be scrutinized in public, with him firing back at Stephen King over the author’s recent barbs. King has been vocally opposed to Musk and his acquisiton of Twitter, with the King of...
The Independent

These seven real homes inspired horror movies

As horror flicks dominate screens across the world in the run-up to Halloween, many viewers won’t realise that some terrifying plot lines were actually inspired by true stories. Hollywood may take significant creative licence and play with the facts, but real homes from coast to coast – and the creepy goings-on within them – have formed the basis for some of horror fans’ favourites. Here, we look at seven homes still standing that caught the attention of screenwriters for their histories, mysteries and straight-up scariness, THE AMITYVILLE HORROR HOUSEAround 3am on November 13, 1974, 23-year-old Ron DeFeo Jr walked...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For

Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com

Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?

Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
wegotthiscovered.com

Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’

Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie

Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lizzo’s choice of fat icon for Halloween costume leaves fans stunned

This year’s Halloween season came with a bang as people were finally able to go outside and enjoy the festivities following the pandemic. It’s the time of the year when people can cosplay without getting weird looks from the general public, including celebrities. But out of all the costumes showcased in this year’s event, Lizzo‘s has to take the cake.
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
wegotthiscovered.com

The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10

It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
wegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’

The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
wegotthiscovered.com

A spine-tingling horror classic overshadowed by its blockbuster remake spooks back into the hearts of fans

When it comes to remakes in the realm of cinematic horror, it’s fair to argue that the revamped version simply pales in comparison to the organic nature of the original. And although some remakes have resonated with the horror fanbase for trying to take on new risks and change the overall narrative, it’s the OG films that are commonly overshadowed and don’t receive the recognition that is deserved. This is precisely the case for 1990’s It miniseries, which is based on the infamous novel from horror legend Stephen King and serves as the first media adaptation of the initial story.

