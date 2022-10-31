ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

30-year-old Victoria Wilson has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident. False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. Buddy Check 3: A look at dense breast tissue at new Breast Center in Springfield.
EXCLUSIVE: See latest polling for Missouri’s U.S. Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive poll released six days before the general election shows whom Missourians favor replacing retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The SurveyUSA poll has Republican Eric Schmitt defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine 50% to 41% for the US. Senate seat. 6% of respondents said they were still undecided. Previous SurveyUSA polling also had Schmitt winning the race.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri’s U.S. Senate Race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four candidates will compete to succeed retiring Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The candidates include Republican Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable, and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. We asked Busch Valentine and Paul Venable a series of questions. Eric Schmitt and Jonathan...
Amendment 3: Arkansas voters deciding Constitutional amendment on religious freedom

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Amendment 3 is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom. It would ban state and local government bodies from “burdening the practice of religion” unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so. Also, saying that if deemed necessary, infringement would be done by “least restrictive means.”
