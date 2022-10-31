ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy, VA

wcyb.com

Sullivan East High School collecting coats for students

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One high school is working to ensure students will be staying warm this winter. Sullivan East and the Patriot PAC is asking for donations of coats in all sizes for Sullivan East students and feeder schools. The Patriot PAC is a nonprofit organization, that...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
ABINGDON, VA
993thex.com

Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem

Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
wcyb.com

Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
BRISTOL, TN
High School Football PRO

Richlands, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RICHLANDS, VA
wcyb.com

Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA

