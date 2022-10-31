Read full article on original website
Sullivan East High School collecting coats for students
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One high school is working to ensure students will be staying warm this winter. Sullivan East and the Patriot PAC is asking for donations of coats in all sizes for Sullivan East students and feeder schools. The Patriot PAC is a nonprofit organization, that...
wcyb.com
Food City named 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of the company's efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) awarded Food City. “We would like to thank...
wcyb.com
Resin and vinyl manufacturer to invest $13.5M in Tazewell County, create 29 jobs
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WCYB) — More jobs are coming to Southwest Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that Ronald Mark Associates, a custom resin and vinyl fabric company, is investing $13.5 million in Tazewell County. The company will move into a closed factory facility in Bluefield. Virginia beat out offers...
993thex.com
Coeburn Middle students bussed to Eastside High after HVAC problem
Coeburn Middle School students have been bussed to Eastside High following an HVAC malfunction on Monday afternoon. The alert published on social media by Wise County Public Schools says the students will remain at the high school until regular dismissal. The report also said parents who wish to sign their...
High School Standouts: Abingdon’s Jessee is rewriting Falcon history
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been […]
wcyb.com
Community led meeting to answer questions related to the Bristol landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Are you a Bristol resident and have questions about the landfill?. The Bristol Area Ministerial Alliance and HOPE for Bristol are hosting a community meeting Thursday night at the Bristol Train Station. News 5 was told the purpose of the meeting is for the public...
wcyb.com
Healing Hands Health Center expanding in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Healing Hands Health Center is expanding thanks to a large donation. On Wednesday, a check for $400,000 was presented to the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol, Tennessee. Construction began Monday on the clinic's new expansion. The project will increase the number of dental operatories...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Eagle Scout donates $2,800 to local police for bulletproof vests
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Becoming an Eagle Scout takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but for 17-year-old Bryce Stinson, his interest in his troop and helping his community came naturally to him. Bryce is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 239 in Lebanon,...
Second Harvest’s Project Thanksgiving aims to feed more than 6,000 local families
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee officially began its annual Project Thanksgiving campaign to feed the region. Second Harvest and WCQR leaders announced the start of the campaign in Kingsport on Tuesday. 2022 marks WCQR’s 14th year participating in the project. Food bank leadership said the goal this year is […]
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to 10 house fires in the past 10 days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
Richlands, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wcyb.com
Community members address concerns regarding landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at tonight's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this magnitude takes...
wcyb.com
Inclusive gym for kids to open this weekend In Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — “Play with a Purpose!”: That’s the idea behind an innovative, inclusive sensory gym in Bristol, Tennessee. "We Rock the Spectrum" was founded to provide a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together. The gym has a mix...
wcyb.com
Bristol landfill questions and concerns addressed during open house
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Stopping the stench in Bristol and addressing community questions and concerns -- that was the goal of an open house hosted by the city of Bristol, Virginia. "We the citizens want a Bristol that smells good, that is healthy for all the citizens," said Sam...
wcyb.com
Food City begins annual Race Against Hunger campaign
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Food City began its annual Race Against Hunger campaign Wednesday. Food City has been teaming up with customers since 1992 to raise money for local hunger relief organizations. “Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support...
wcyb.com
Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
wcyb.com
Chilhowie beats Twin Springs in the Region 1D Opening Round
Chilhowie beats Twin Springs 3-0 in the opening round of the Virginia Region 1D volleyball tournament. The Warrior will face Honaker in Tuesday's quarterfinal round.
wcyb.com
Virginia not appealing FEMA decision on assistance for Buchanan County flood victims
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Commonwealth of Virginia is not appealing FEMA's decision to not provide individual assistance to Buchanan County flood victims, according to statement from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. “At the request of local officials in the absence of any new information, state officials decided not...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
