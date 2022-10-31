Read full article on original website
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Deadly crash on I-75 in Clayton County causes hours-long backup
Only one lane of I-75 North is open in Clayton County after a fatal crash early Friday morning.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
WMAZ
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
Young father dead, toddler injured after crash with Clayton County police officer
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and Clayton County police cruiser that killed a young father. The crash happened Friday morning on Georgia Highway 85. GSP confirmed that 21-year-old Kelvontae Zikel Banks died at Grady Memorial Hospital. His 2-year-old son...
Driver arrested in single-car crash that killed cheerleader in Gwinnett
A 21-year-old is accused of vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a single-car crash in Gwinnett County that left his 16-year-old passenger dead, authorities said.
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown Cumming
New "no left turn" sign has been posted at the intersection of West Courthouse Square and West Maple Street in downtown Cumming(Photo/City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) Driving through downtown Cumming is taking on a new direction.
16-Year-Old Died In A Car Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Mullinax road. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was riding an SUV when it approached a curve and hit a curb. The driver over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle.
16-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)
According to the Gwinnett County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Gwinnett County. Authorities confirmed that a 16-year-old cheerleader died due to the motor vehicle accident.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
accesswdun.com
Five people injured in Hall County wreck
Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
Crashes on both sides of I-285 causing major delays in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers in Sandy Springs are experiencing major delays in both directions on Interstate 285. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crashes happened on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road and I-285 eastbound at Riverside Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene...
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
wabe.org
She planned to stay in her family home. Then Fulton County multiplied her tax bill.
There’s a way for homeowners to reduce their property taxes and protect against swings in the real estate market. The tax break, known as a homestead exemption, can lower homeowners’ housing costs by thousands of dollars. But a legal aid firm says Fulton County has denied that benefit...
Multiple tractor trailer wrecks cause major backups during morning rush on I-285
ATLANTA — Multiple lanes of I-285 were shut down in both directions Monday morning due to two separate incidents involving tractor trailers. One, carrying ice, was overturned on I-285 westbound at Roswell Road, leaving the interstate completely shut down. It reopened just before 9 a.m. Meanwhile, on I-285 eastbound...
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
