ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
accesswdun.com

Five people injured in Hall County wreck

Five people were injured Monday morning in a Hall County accident. The accident shut down Highway 53 near Sundance Drive for most of the busiest commute times. Wet road conditions may be to blame. The Georgia State Patrol says that a Chevrolet Colorado traveling east on Dawsonville Highway around 7:20...
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
accesswdun.com

Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man

A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
TOCCOA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy