ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO