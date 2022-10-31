ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCPS adding full-time bus driver positions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is creating some full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill vacancies. “We can’t educate kids if we don’t get them to school, so it’s key right now for us to fill these positions,” MCPS Transportation Director Eddie Walters said.
WDBJ7.com

Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In early October, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project. Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations. Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One hospitalized after Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized with injuries sustained in a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday night, according to the City of Martinsville. Police say they were notified at 11:11 p.m. by the SOVAH Emergency Department of a man suffering from a gunshot wound being treated in the ER. The 30-year-old had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Shed burns to the ground

At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community organizations and city partner on Northwest Roanoke initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A plan to revitalize northwest Roanoke and improve the lives of residents there is coming into focus. Tuesday morning, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the city of Roanoke and other community partners announced plans for a new center that will include a grocery store, a high school for adults, a wellness center and banking services.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Career Academy high school students spread cyber security awareness

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 11th and 12th grade cyber security students at the Career Academy in Martinsville are learning real-world skills on how to protect devices from online threats. In October, the students created flyers with online safety tips on them as part of Cyber Security Awareness Month. “Last year,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA

