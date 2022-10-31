Read full article on original website
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ 7 will air a local classic television episode on Thanksgiving DayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Illuminights begins November 19 and continues through December 30Cheryl E Preston
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke & Salem schools given grants for extended-year & year-round school programs
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several schools in Roanoke and Salem have been awarded grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs. The General Assembly created the Extended School Year Grant Program in 2013 in response to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission study that...
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
WDBJ7.com
MCPS adding full-time bus driver positions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is creating some full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill vacancies. “We can’t educate kids if we don’t get them to school, so it’s key right now for us to fill these positions,” MCPS Transportation Director Eddie Walters said.
WDBJ7.com
Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline receives large donation
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In early October, Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council announced an $800,000 donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. This generous gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 local councils selected by Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in the national organization’s history.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley organizations provide resources and support for people with autism
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families learned more about the Roanoke Valley’s resources for individuals with autism Thursday morning. The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce is starting the conversation on autism support with a lecture series of resources for Roanoke Valley families, called “Un-prescription for Autism.” Parents and caregivers learned how to get support and help within their hometowns at Thursday morning’s program.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS commemorates American Flag flown over Ground Zero after 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September marked 21 years since the attacks on September 11th. Since then, others in our hometowns have found other ways to mourn those lost that day, with a special display in a firehouse in Roanoke. 9/11 is a day most, like Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback,...
WDBJ7.com
Identity in Art workshop scheduled for Hollins University
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A.D. Herzel joined us on Here @ Home to talk about an exhibit at Hollins University called Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project. Herzel is working with people ages 12-22 at a the workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families.
WDBJ7.com
Grocery, adult high school, wellness center will be part of new Roanoke Goodwill center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Goodwill Release) - Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys is partnering with the City of Roanoke, public and non-profit partners and community stakeholders to develop a new center in Northwest Roanoke. The center will feature a grocery store, adult high school, wellness center and banking services, according to Goodwill, which made the announcement Tuesday morning.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home previews talk to discuss end-of-life conversations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Palliative Care Partnership of Roanoke Valley presents a special talk featuring Donald Davis, a renowned storyteller who helps attendees have those tough end-of-life conversations. Portia Tomlinson with the Palliative Care Partnership of the Roanoke Valley joined us on Here @ Home to discuss how you can...
WDBJ7.com
One hospitalized after Martinsville shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been hospitalized with injuries sustained in a shooting in Martinsville Wednesday night, according to the City of Martinsville. Police say they were notified at 11:11 p.m. by the SOVAH Emergency Department of a man suffering from a gunshot wound being treated in the ER. The 30-year-old had been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
New wellness center, health spa in Blacksburg offers cryotherapy and more
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new wellness therapy center is now open in Blacksburg. It’s called Renew & Restore Wellness. With flu season off to an early start and winter weather around the corner, medical professionals say wellness therapies can help in many ways. Renew & Restore is one...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
Construction underway for new Benny’s in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Pizza lovers, this one’s for you. Benny’s iconic 28″ pizza is headed to Bedford. As we’ve previously reported, the pizza shop, which will be named Benny Soldato’s, will be located near Beale’s Brewery at The Six Twenty on 620 Railroad Avenue.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke community services see increase in ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Council of Community Services is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses and addictions across the community. The Drop In Center North location on Williamson Road has seen more than 900 people looking for help over the last year. It comes as the amount of fentanyl throughout the Roanoke Valley is also increasing.
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations and city partner on Northwest Roanoke initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A plan to revitalize northwest Roanoke and improve the lives of residents there is coming into focus. Tuesday morning, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the city of Roanoke and other community partners announced plans for a new center that will include a grocery store, a high school for adults, a wellness center and banking services.
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
cardinalnews.org
Mountain Valley says it ‘will not rest’ until pipeline is completed; more …
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Mountain Valley says it “will not rest” until its pipeline is completed. — The Roanoke Times. Dominion, ratepayer advocates propose settlement over potential wind project costs. — Virginia Mercury. States are...
WDBJ7.com
Career Academy high school students spread cyber security awareness
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 11th and 12th grade cyber security students at the Career Academy in Martinsville are learning real-world skills on how to protect devices from online threats. In October, the students created flyers with online safety tips on them as part of Cyber Security Awareness Month. “Last year,...
