Urbana Police arrest two, still searching for one in armed robbery

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two were arrested, and police are still searching for the third after an armed robbery involving an attempted social media purchase.

The armed robbery occurred at Aspen Court Apartment Complex around 11:00 p.m., said the Urbana Police Department.

Officers learned a man planned to buy items via social media, at a specified location. Once he arrived, he was lured to secondary location, Aspen Court Apartment Complex. Three males robbed the man at gunpoint with an extended magazine pistol. They struck the victim in the head with the weapon. Officers gave the victim medical aid for his injuries.

After receiving a tip, officers with the Urbana Police Department went to the Aspen Court Apartment Complex on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers found two males possibly involved with the incident, both refused to comply and ran, said the Urbana Police Department.

Officers were able to arrest Jakeif Green of Urbana before he entered an address off of Hunter Street and Lierman Street. The other arrested individual is a 16-year-old with an outstanding warrant of Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. Police reported that they conducted a court-ordered search of the address and found items stolen from the victim along with an extended magazine pistol.

Green is at the Champaign County Satellite Jail with a $150,000 bond for armed robbery. The juvenile was transported to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center and is awaiting legal proceedings, said police.

The Urbana Police are still trying to locate the third man and asking anyone with additional information or video footage to contact them at 217-384-2320. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS; 373tips.com ; or the P3 mobile tips app.

