Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
universalhub.com
Councilor whose friend was murdered last week calls for more anti-violence work
Councilor Brian Worrell (Dorchester, Mattapan) had trouble yesterday getting through a formal reading of his request for a hearing on how Boston needs to increase its efforts to curb gun violence. Worrell recounted how, when he was 16, he learned his cousin had been shot to death and how, later,...
Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night. Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.
ABC6.com
1-month-old kidnapped by relative in Boston, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was accused of kidnapping a 1-month-old boy at the MBTA South Station in Boston. Transit police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the infant was forcibly taken from his mother by the man, who was driving an older...
Boston residents searching for safety solution at Franklin Park
BOSTON, Ma.--- There’s a push by the community toward city leaders to make Boston’s Franklin Park safer. It’s in the Dorchester, Roxbury, and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods of Boston. Boston 25 News told you about several recent incidents of violence there and nearby. That includes 91-year-old civil rights...
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
whdh.com
Community comes together in Dorchester for meeting to address violence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members met Wednesday night to create a public safety plan following recent violence in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan. “I felt so galvanized, so brave tonight, because people thought, ‘Wow, I’m not by myself, there’s things we can do,” said community member Edwin Sumpter.
ABC6.com
Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old
MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MBTA Transit Police said a man sought in a kidnapping was arrested in Medford Wednesday night. Transit police said the man tried to kidnap a one-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. from the MBTA South Station in Boston. The man took off in his car...
NECN
‘Constant Humming' in Dead of Night Mystifies Sleepless Peabody Residents
People living around a gelatin plant in Peabody, Massachusetts, are used to the smell, not the noise that they say is waking them up in the middle of the night. "It's just this constant humming," neighbor Beverley Dunne said. The noise from the direction of the Rousselot plant goes off...
Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.
Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
Boston Children’s reduces elective procedures - RSV is one of the reasons
BOSTON - Boston Children’s Hospital is curtailing elective procedures partly due to a surge in RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. “With the tremendous surge in RSV and flu we are seeing a tremendous volume uptick in children’s hospitals,” said Lisa O’Connor, a consultant for FTI, whose background is in nursing and as a hospital executive.
Dorchester Reporter
String of shootings raises new alarms for police in Dot
A flurry of shooting incidents in Dorchester —including the brazen murder of a barber in his own store on Washington Street near Grove Hall— has prompted renewed anxiety about an uptick in violence. Although violent, part one crime is technically down citywide, according to Boston Police statistics, but...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery
Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Residents Express Concern About Ability to Heat Homes This Winter
People in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood are concerned about rising costs to heat their homes this winter. Beginning this month, many Massachusetts residents are paying more for energy. National Grid's winter price hikes went into effect Tuesday, meaning the average monthly electric bill will go up by 64%, and the average...
Boston man charged with armed robbery in Downtown Crossing held for 90 days
A Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was arraigned this week on charges that he tried to steal purses at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing in September and threatened store employees with a knife when he was confronted, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s office. Little Macklin, 51,...
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
Four people were injured in weekend shootings in Dorchester
The shootings came just days after a man was shot and killed in a Dorchester barber shop. Four people were shot and injured in Boston over the weekend, the latest in a recent wave of violence that has rocked the city and spurred community leaders to call for immediate action.
