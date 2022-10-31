ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night. Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

1-month-old kidnapped by relative in Boston, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was accused of kidnapping a 1-month-old boy at the MBTA South Station in Boston. Transit police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the infant was forcibly taken from his mother by the man, who was driving an older...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Community comes together in Dorchester for meeting to address violence

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members met Wednesday night to create a public safety plan following recent violence in Dorchester, Roxbury and Mattapan. “I felt so galvanized, so brave tonight, because people thought, ‘Wow, I’m not by myself, there’s things we can do,” said community member Edwin Sumpter.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old

MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MBTA Transit Police said a man sought in a kidnapping was arrested in Medford Wednesday night. Transit police said the man tried to kidnap a one-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. from the MBTA South Station in Boston. The man took off in his car...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Droves of people are moving out of Boston. Their top destination? Portland, Maine.

Here’s what a realtor had to say. People are moving out of Boston and settling in Portland, Maine, a new study shows. Data from real estate brokerage corporation Redfin places Boston as the fifth most common metro area people are leaving, with 19% of local users searching elsewhere. Portland, Maine, is the most popular spot for Boston residents looking to move, based on Redfin search data.
PORTLAND, ME
Dorchester Reporter

String of shootings raises new alarms for police in Dot

A flurry of shooting incidents in Dorchester —including the brazen murder of a barber in his own store on Washington Street near Grove Hall— has prompted renewed anxiety about an uptick in violence. Although violent, part one crime is technically down citywide, according to Boston Police statistics, but...
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 1630 by Puritan settlers, long before it was incorporated as a city in 1822. This city is one of the oldest in the US, which means it’s normal to hear of ghost stories and haunting. For instance, the Paul Revere House was built in 1680 and still stores artifacts from the American Revolution. Some people claim to have seen shadows in the windows and eerie calls, but what other places near Boston boast these spooky and spine-chilling stories?
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seeking public help to identify victim in unattended death at Dorchester cemetery

Boston Police are asking the public for help to identify the body of a woman found in a Dorchester cemetery on Monday night. The white Hispanic female was found at the Codman Burying Ground shortly after 6:00 p.m. The woman is believed to be in her early twenties, and is described at 5′3″ and approximately 150 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with white stripes down the sleeves, a gray hoodie with the letters USMC on the front, black sweatpants and red Nike sneakers. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Residents Express Concern About Ability to Heat Homes This Winter

People in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood are concerned about rising costs to heat their homes this winter. Beginning this month, many Massachusetts residents are paying more for energy. National Grid's winter price hikes went into effect Tuesday, meaning the average monthly electric bill will go up by 64%, and the average...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA

