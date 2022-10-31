Read full article on original website
Street Addiction in Binghamton
The City of Binghamton and Binghamton Schools are partnering with a trauma prevention institute to address violence and addiction from an out-of-the-box perspective.
WNBF News Radio 1290
New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence
The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
Auchinachie Cares donates to Carrie-On
A foundation dedicated to the memory of an Owego-Apalachin graduate who lost her battle with breast cancer just received a welcome boost.
Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
Endicott Gets First Police Radio Upgrade in Broome County
The Endicott Police Department can now better communicate with the rest of law enforcement and other first responders in Broome County as it has become the first in the county to go online with the new Public Safety Radio Network. Some of the radio systems in the county date back...
Louisville Artists Add Color to Endicott Bank Building with Mural
A team of mural-makers made a 12-hour trip from Kentucky to help beautify the exterior of a bank in Endicott's business district. The artists from Often seen Rarely Spoken traveled to Broome County from Louisville for the mural project. The new work is the latest in a series of murals...
Fred Akshar Profile
On January 1st, Broome County will have a new Sheriff in town for the first time since 1998.
theithacan.org
Park welcomes alum to speak with students
The Ithaca College Roy H. Park School of Communications welcomed Mark Gross ’88, senior vice president of Production and Remote Events at ESPN, on Oct. 25 and 26 to speak in classes and participate in an open Q&A. Gross, who graduated with a degree in television-radio, arrived at the...
theithacan.org
County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn
Economy, abortion & health care are most popular …. Economy, abortion & health care are most popular political issues online, according to Google. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school …. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Why did we see fog today and...
ithaca.com
Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief
The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
Aliza Spencer, Other Child Crime Victims Honored by New Park
The Forget-Me-Not Garden built on the site where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is about to open. Broome County's newest park is located on a small plot of land on the city's North Side. It will help area residents remember children who've died due to violence, including Aliza Spencer.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
"Forget Me Not" Memorial Park Opens Today to Honor Children Lost to Crime
Cheri Lindsey was just 12 years old when she was abducted and murdered at Six and a Half Sturges Street on March 26th, 1984. James Wales was convicted and sentenced to 33 years to life in prison after confessing to the murder. Today, officials from Broome County and the City...
wwnytv.com
Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
Man admits to discharging gun at hotel on Upper Front St.
Today in Broome County Court, a Plattsburgh man admitted to discharging an unlicensed handgun while in a room at the Comfort Inn on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
