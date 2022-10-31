ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Point, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence

The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made after threat on ICSD school bus

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one person after threats were made against fellow students on an Ithaca City School District school bus last week. The suspect, a juvenile, was not named in the arrest announcement. The threat was allegedly made on Oct. 28,...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Park welcomes alum to speak with students

The Ithaca College Roy H. Park School of Communications welcomed Mark Gross ’88, senior vice president of Production and Remote Events at ESPN, on Oct. 25 and 26 to speak in classes and participate in an open Q&A. Gross, who graduated with a degree in television-radio, arrived at the...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

County warns community of new drug increasing overdoses

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office released a public safety alert Oct. 5 regarding an increase of overdoses within the county because of a new drug, xylazine, also known as tranq dope. Xylazine, a non-opioid central nervous system depressant, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine that is not approved...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Brandon McCarn

Economy, abortion & health care are most popular political issues online, according to Google. No injuries in crash between Elmira Heights school bus and car. Why did we see fog today and...
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
ithaca.com

Two More Candidates Make Case to be Next Police Chief

The two final police chief community forums, involving Binghamton Police Officer Chris Bracco and former Ithaca Police Officer Scott Garin took place on October 25 and 26 at the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC). The first forum saw the current acting police chief John Joly respond to questions from the public — previous reporting on that event can be found here.
wwnytv.com

Family of fallen firefighter reacts to grand jury decision

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The family of Peyton Morse says it’s “shocked and saddened” that no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the Watertown firefighter’s death. Earlier this week, a Schuyler County grand jury found there’s not enough evidence to indict workers at...
WATERTOWN, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County citizen victim of phone money scam

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement regarding a recent money scam involving a resident in Chemung County. The caller claimed to be someone from Mexico/U.S. Border Patrol and claimed that the victim was a suspect in a drug trafficking investigation and had a warrant for their arrest. […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
