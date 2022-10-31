ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning.

It happened at The Hotspot, an internet café, on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach about a half mile away from North Nova Road.

The woman, who people in the area knew as “Mrs. V,”, was hit several times in the stomach but is expected to survive. The security guard drove her to a hospital.

A friend of the victim, who only went by Renee called it a “tragedy.”

“It’s very hard to believe that somebody could hurt that lady,” she said. “She was a beautiful, wonderful lady to work in there. She had the bubbliest personality.”

The shooters are still out there.

Deputies searching for suspect after 6 injured in weekend shooting outside Orange County nightclub (WFTV)

Comments / 6

big ray
3d ago

some security guy.. your supposed to make sure the coast is clear before the owner with the cash comes out into the now war zone of the hood... your fired ...

Reply
5
big ray
3d ago

the truth hurts... 🙏 she's ok and they catch the jits... that's what they call themselves.. keep these animals in jail were they belong

Reply
2
 

click orlando

Man indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach killing appears in court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man indicted in the 1991 killing of a Daytona Beach woman appeared in court Thursday. Michael Townson, 53, was already serving a life sentence for a murder in Brevard County when a Volusia County grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the disappearance and death of Linda Little, according to the state attorney’s office.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL
People

She Disappeared After Work in 1991. A Suspected Serial Killer 'Found God' and Confessed to Murdering Her

Linda Lois Little went missing on Oct. 11, 1991. To this day, her remains have never been found After 31 years of unanswered questions, Linda Lois Little's family has finally learned what happened to her after she disappeared on October 11, 1991, at the age of 43. Michael Townson, who is currently serving life in prison for beating a woman to death in 2008, has been indicted for first-degree murder for killing Little, the Daytona Beach Police announced in a press release. Townson, now 53, admitted to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Child Dead After Car Crashes Into Canal in South Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One child was tragically killed when a car crashed into a canal in South Daytona Wednesday night. Another child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital from the scene. Police responded at around 7:30 pm to the incident, which took place on Lantern Drive. The car...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of crashing into multiple cars during high-speed chase

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Titusville man was arrested after he crashed into several cars across Brevard County during a high-speed chase while driving a stolen car Tuesday. Police said they attempted to stop 36-year-old Robert Lee Ramon Strachan of Titusville along the A. Max Memorial Bridge Parkway at 12:06 p.m. in response to a reported stolen 2021 white Chevy Silverado.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando on Tuesday, and that he was shot. Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S. Texas Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a 21-year-old Kyle D'Jireh Mote, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Second child dies day after car crashes into Florida canal

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - South Daytona police officers are still trying to find out what exactly caused a crash that killed two children. Detectives said a woman hit a curb, causing her to veer across the street, over a bridge, and into a canal. An 8-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were killed.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Fire engulfs warehouse in Pine Hills

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire engulfed a warehouse Wednesday afternoon in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said they were called shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the building on North Hiawassee Road near Silver Star Road. They said the fire spread to the butler building, but...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL
