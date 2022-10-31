Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning.

It happened at The Hotspot, an internet café, on Mason Avenue in Daytona Beach about a half mile away from North Nova Road.

The woman, who people in the area knew as “Mrs. V,”, was hit several times in the stomach but is expected to survive. The security guard drove her to a hospital.

A friend of the victim, who only went by Renee called it a “tragedy.”

“It’s very hard to believe that somebody could hurt that lady,” she said. “She was a beautiful, wonderful lady to work in there. She had the bubbliest personality.”

The shooters are still out there.

