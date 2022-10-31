Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
foxla.com
Heated school board meeting in Santa Clarita over 'Thin Blue Line' flag
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A school board meeting for the Hart Union High School District was packed with people for and against the "Thin Blue Line" flag Wednesday. This follows the Saugus High School football team bringing out the "Thin Blue Line" flag ahead of the team's game on Friday, weeks after the team was told the flag was banned in a decision made by the team's coach.
signalscv.com
Former gang member helping others avoid same fate
He said he was always on time for class and never had issues doing his school work. But, almost immediately upon his arrival in 2007 at a local high school, he was expelled. Having been involved in gangs at a young age, shot in the stomach due to gang violence, and with quite the rap sheet, Santa Clarita resident Ramses Mayorga, now 30 years old, said his past, at one point, no matter how much he cleaned up, wouldn’t let him get ahead.
After teen shot in Santa Clarita, friends crash right outside hospital
A teen was shot in Santa Clarita and then the driver rushing him to the hospital was involved in a major crash Wednesday night.
2urbangirls.com
Person shot near South LA middle school
LOS ANGELES – A person was shot in South Los Angeles Thursday, and police were searching for the suspect. The shooting was reported about 2:50 p.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and West Colden Avenue, near Bret Harte Preparatory Middle School, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
Stolen Big Rig Loses Tire, Catches Fire, Ending Chase
A stolen big rig was fully engulfed in flames, burning on lanes of the 5 Freeway in the Lake Hughes area Thursday afternoon at the end of a slow-speed chase. The chase began around 12:45 p.m. in Kern County, before entering LA County. It wasn't clear how the chase began,...
foxla.com
High school student killed at Bloomington Halloween party
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A high school sophomore was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Bloomington in San Bernardino County Monday night, according to school officials. Robert Plyley, 15, a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, was shot and killed on Halloween night at a...
foxla.com
Long Beach Robotics Competition
Seventeen teams from 10 countries will arrive in Long Beach November 4-5 to compete for $8 million in prizes. Their quest: to design an avatar robot that allows users to transport their presence, senses, and actions to a remote location in real time, creating the sensation that they are actually there.
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
Granada Hills student brutally attacked by classmate
A Granada Hills Charter School student brutally attacked one of his classmates. According to students, the assailant beat his victim so badly that most of her teeth fell out. When Patricia Menjivar's son told her about the attack she said she was left in shock. "He heard that a student had gotten hurt on campus and there was a lot of blood and that is all the information he knew," she said.The victim's family and another parent the attack happened during a Spanish Class on Monday after the victim confronted a classmate who she believed to be laughing at her. When she...
foxla.com
Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
foxla.com
Falling cell phone hits girl in face while on Six Flags roller coaster; 2nd incident in 2 months
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A family is asking for answers after their 9-year-old daughter was struck in the face by a flying cell phone while riding the new Wonder Woman rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain earlier this year. The incident happened over the summer on Aug. 2. Emily Kreisberg,...
foxla.com
Rain moves into SoCal
Colder weather, rain and snow are coming to Southern California. Parts of LA county saw rain early Wednesday morning.
NBC Los Angeles
November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead
A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
signalscv.com
Bowman High School placed on soft lockdown Friday
After a Bowman High School student was threatened by an outside party, who does not attend the school, Friday afternoon, school administrators placed the campus on a soft lockdown, according to law enforcement officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, as a precaution...
Man armed with axe shot by deputies in Compton
A man who was allegedly armed with an axe was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Compton Thursday afternoon just minutes after he apparently threatened an employee at a nearby store. It all unfolded around 12:15 p.m. at an Ampm convenience store in the 2000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue. […]
1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Park in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple bullet casings were marked by deputies from an early Tuesday morning shooting at a park that injured two people and mortally wounded one other. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of multiple...
Deputies Investigate Liquor Store Shooting; 4th Shooting in Santa Clarita Area
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: Deputies are searching for clues into a fourth shooting in the Santa Clarita area. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, a 911 caller reported shots being fired outside Bouquet Plaza Liquor store on the 28200 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in the Saugus neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
How to survive a crowd crush: Anaheim FD deputy chief shares expert tips to know during crowd surge
We've seen deadly crowd surges happen at soccer games, concerts and other large events like the Halloween festival in South Korea. So how do you survive a crowd surge? Anaheim Fire Department's deputy chief shared expert advice you should know.
