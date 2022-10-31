Panthers kicker, QB get vote of confidence from coach as team moves on toward Bengals

Panthers coach Steve Wilks is moving on from the controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that receiver DJ Moore was flagged for in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta.

“One thing that I’m not going to do and we’re not going to do here is try to officiate the game. They made that decision, they made the call. And we’re going to move forward with that,” Wilks said Monday. “We just can’t put ourselves in that situation to even make that even a judgment call.”

The penalty preceded a 62-yard, game-tying touchdown pass from quarterback PJ Walker and was called when Moore removed his helmet in celebration after completing the catch. Earlier Monday, NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said there should’ve been no penalty since Moore was not on the field when he removed his helmet.

Moore re-entered the field of play after initially removing his helmet several feet outside the end zone.

The flag pushed the extra-point try back 15 yards. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the 48-yard attempt. In overtime, he also missed what would have been a game-winning, 33-yard field goal. Piñeiro was wide left on both misfires.

Wilks said the team does not plan on working out any new kickers this week.

“Eddy is still a part of our team, a major part of what we’re trying to get done. In all three phases, we could have done better. If you asked Eddy, he definitely wanted to make those kicks.” Wilks said. “One guy did not lose this football game.”

Switching his attention to the Bengals, Wilks said Walker will make his fourth consecutive start on Sunday in Cincinnati. Walker threw for a career-high 317 yards on 19 of 36 passing in Atlanta. His lone interception was returned for a touchdown just before halftime.

“We got off to a rough start. I think PJ (Walker) would tell you that. He settled in the second half,” Wilks said. “PJ will be the starter next week.”

Walker’s late-game heroics drew praise from around the league.

“That was crazy. It was like ‘wow.’ I was in shock, for real,” teammate Brian Burns said of Walker’s game-tying touchdown pass. “That (throw) was a dot. Usually when you throw a Hail Mary the ball is just in the air forever and it’s like a jump ball. He hit (Moore) in stride.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called it the throw of the year .

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Walker’s 62-yard pass was the longest completion through the air since the league began tracking such data in 2016.

The Panthers (2-6) squandered a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Carolina, however, will get another shot at Atlanta next Thursday night.

Carolina should have some reinforcements ready to return from injury this week. Quarterback Sam Darnold was taken off injured reserve last week, opening his 21-day activation window. Running back Chuba Hubbard did not play Sunday because of an ankle sprain he sustained against Tampa Bay. The team is hopeful Hubbard will return to practice on Wednesday.

Safety Jeremy Chinn is eligible to come off injured reserve. It’s been four weeks since he injured his hamstring against San Francisco. Chinn said Monday he plans to return to practice this week.

“Just watching the game has given me a different perspective,” Chinn said. “It’s my plan (to practice) but we will continue to take it day-by-day, see what the doctors and trainers say.”

Veteran defensive back Donte Jackson re-injured his ankle in the fourth quarter on Sunday. He was unable to finish the game. The team does not expect the injury to keep Jackson from playing in Cincinnati.