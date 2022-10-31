ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
corpmagazine.com

Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility

GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
SHELBY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village

A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids. The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers

GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Big Shawn’s Cheesesteaks

I’m not sure what day it is right now or which city I’m working in. It’s been a helluva couple of weeks with a lot of overtime and a lot of travel. I was in Grand Rapids last week working an evening shift filling in for a colleague. Another co-worker and I had an assignment in Kentwood which we finished up just before dinner time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy