Where to expect significant construction projects in Grand Rapids in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – New sidewalks and ADA ramps, reconfiguring an intersection into a roundabout, and underground utility work are among some of the road projects planned next year in the heart of Grand Rapids. With colder weather consistently moving into the forecast, city crews are nearing the end...
wgvunews.org
‘Shoppes on Sherman’ development part of Muskegon Heights’ new vision
For the first time in over 30-years a new mixed-use development is being constructed in Muskegon Heights, as officials say--- it’s all part of a bigger plan to transform the city’s identity. It’s called, “Shoppes on Sherman,” and it’s a new, $4.5 million development located at the corner...
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
Muskegon Heights school board says district's management company has breached their contract
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights Public School Academy Board says the district's management company has breached their contract. Now, New Paradigm for Education has one month to make corrections and communicate that with the academy board. There was clear frustration from both board members and community members...
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
Ramp along I-196 in Grand Rapids to close for one day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Motorists could experience some traffic delays with a scheduled ramp closure this week. The off ramp from eastbound I-196 to northbound Ottawa Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced. The off ramp...
corpmagazine.com
Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility
GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Clothing store opens in Gaslight Village
A Michigan retailer opened its fifth storefront this week in East Grand Rapids. The fashion brand Laurel & Jack said Wednesday, Nov. 2, it opened a new 2,397-square-foot store at 2249 Wealthy St. SE in Gaslight Village. Laurel & Jack offers home decorations and clothes for men, women, children and babies. The new store helps show the strong return of brick-and-mortar retail in 2022.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Booking.com to close Michigan call center, lay off 226 workers
GRAND RAPIDS — A Dutch travel booking site is closing its Grand Rapids-area call center and laying off more than 200 employees. Amsterdam-based Booking.com will close its customer service facility at 4147 Eastern Ave. SE in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming and lay off 226 workers by Dec. 18, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed Monday with the state.
swmichigandining.com
Big Shawn’s Cheesesteaks
I’m not sure what day it is right now or which city I’m working in. It’s been a helluva couple of weeks with a lot of overtime and a lot of travel. I was in Grand Rapids last week working an evening shift filling in for a colleague. Another co-worker and I had an assignment in Kentwood which we finished up just before dinner time.
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
Ice skating returns to Rosa Parks Circle Nov. 25
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you can't imagine the holiday season without ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the wait is almost over. Admission to the ice rink is $2 for anyone 17 years old or younger, and $4 for adults 18 and up. Skate rental is included in your admission.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
