COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says it will be honoring veterans today and every day through the month of November. “We will never have enough words to express our deep gratitude for all the brave men and women who have served our country. We are thankful for each one of you, including the over 250 Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) employees who have served or are currently serving as reservists,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO