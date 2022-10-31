Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Nov. 2 Dog Walk Forecast
WATCH - Body Camera Video Shows the Moments Before Officers Shoot a Colorado Springs Man. Michael Pantoja was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police Officers in December of 2021.
KKTV
Man suspected of trying to give kids meth in Colorado Springs through internet luring
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of trying to provide meth to kids. According to an online blotter by police, detectives with the Strategic Investigation Unit were working with the Intel Unit in an undercover operation on social media. They made the arrest on Oct. 28 at about 4 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Corona St. near downtown.
KKTV
Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
Van smashes through fence in Colorado Springs, stopped by a tree
KKTV
WATCH: Care and Share Food Bank's 'Canstruction'
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police. Graffiti was found in a bathroom at Air Academy High School prompting an investigation.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police honoring veterans with special military patch
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says it will be honoring veterans today and every day through the month of November. “We will never have enough words to express our deep gratitude for all the brave men and women who have served our country. We are thankful for each one of you, including the over 250 Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) employees who have served or are currently serving as reservists,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday morning.
KKTV
Santa is coming to Colorado Springs at Bass Pro Shops
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs will once again host the big man himself, Santa Claus!. The “Santa’s Wonderland” experience starts Nov. 5 and will run through Dec. 24. Santa’s arrival is happening this Saturday at 13012 Bass Pro Dr. on the north side of Colorado Springs near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard. The arrival event on Saturday includes a tailgate event with free games, activities and giveaways with Santa’s grand entrance scheduled for 5 p.m.
KKTV
WATCH: Best Halloween costumes in Colorado Springs?
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
KKTV
Sand Creek High School to host parent discussion on Fentanyl
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - District 49′s Sand Creek High School is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs at a parents discussion Wednesday night at 6 PM. Lauren Stuart, Sand Creek Zone Community Liaison, said they need to be proactive to protect their students from...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
WATCH: Colorado Springs officials looking to improve safety at certain intersections
KKTV
WATCH: Police seized 100+ fentanyl pills from car
WATCH: Police seized 100+ fentanyl pills from car
KKTV
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
Robbers hit multiple Colorado Springs convenience stores overnight
WATCH: Colorado Deer Trapped in ‘Sharp Metal’ Rescued
With a deer population of over 400,000, Coloradans are no strangers to buck sightings. So when Colorado Springs residents spotted a male deer roaming through their neighborhood on Monday (October 31), they didn’t think anything of it. That is until they noticed the deer appeared to be limping. A...
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
WATCH: Colorado Springs city council member battling cancer
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
2 different Family Dollar stores robbed in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after two Family Dollar stores in Colorado Springs were robbed on Tuesday. The first robbery occurred at about 9 in the morning at the location near Airport Road and S. Academy Boulevard. The second occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the 4609 Austin Bluffs location near Doherty High School. The locations are about five miles apart. In both crimes, a suspect entered the store with a handgun and then fled the scene with money.
KKTV
Crash closes lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is injured after a crash at a busy intersection in the northeast part of the city. According to CSFD, that person was trapped inside their vehicle at N. Carefree and Peterson. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were able to extricate...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask public for help in cold case homicide of ‘Lucky’ Molina
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with a cold case. According to CSPD, the body of Luis “Lucky” Molina was found on Nov. 2, 2018 at about 9 in the morning in the 1700 block of Mount Washington Street on the southwest side of the city. Investigators say Molina had traumatic injuries.
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
