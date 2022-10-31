Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
WEX Beats on Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Raises FY22 View
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $3.51 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and increased 43.3% year over year. Total revenues of $616.1 million surpassed the consensus mark by 4.3% and increased 27.6% year over year, mainly driven...
Zacks.com
Enterprise's (EPD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
EPD - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 63 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $15,468 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,847...
Zacks.com
First Horizon (FHN) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
FHN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents. The reported number missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. Also, the figure declined 12% year over year. The results reflect strong net interest income (NII) growth, high loan and lease balances, and a decline...
Zacks.com
eBay (EBAY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y
EBAY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.00 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. The bottom line increased 11% year over year. Net revenues of $2.38 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. However, the figure decreased 5% from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Magellan (MMP) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Dividend Up
MMP - Free Report) , the diversified energy infrastructure provider, reported a third-quarter adjusted net income of $1.29 per unit, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The outperformance could be attributed to much higher revenues in the reported quarter. Moreover, the bottom line outperformed the year-earlier quarter’s earnings...
Zacks.com
ANSYS (ANSS) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
ANSYS Inc. (. ANSS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.26%. The bottom line increased 11.3% year over year. Non-GAAP revenues of $473.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.44%. The top line increased 6.3% (up 15% at...
Zacks.com
Marriott Vacations' (VAC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y
VAC - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. The company’s CEO, Stephen P. Weisz, stated, "Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27% compared...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings Top on Evernorth Unit, 2022 EPS View Up
CI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $6.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6%. The bottom line improved 5.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $45,360 million rose 2.4% year over year on the back of higher pharmacy revenues. The top line beat...
Zacks.com
American Financial (AFG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Guidance Updated
AFG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 net operating earnings per share of $2.24, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% as well as our estimate of $1.18 per share. The bottom line declined 17.3% year over year. American Financial’s results reflect higher P&C insurance net earned premiums, offset...
Zacks.com
Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
UCTT - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26. For the third quarter, Ultra Clean projects revenues in the $585 million to $645 million range. Earnings are estimated between 94 cents and $1.18 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $615...
Zacks.com
Accuray's (ARAY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
ARAY - Free Report) reported a loss of 6 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago period loss of a penny per share. We had projected the loss per share to be at a break-even level. Revenues in...
Zacks.com
Lincoln National (LNC) Incurs Loss in Q3, Beats on Revenues
LNC - Free Report) incurred third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $10.23 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of $1.93 per share. Earnings of $1.62 per share were reported in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating revenues amounted to $4,630 million, which dropped 11% year over year. Yet, the...
Zacks.com
MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
MKS Instruments (. MKSI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.74 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.13% but declined 1.8% year over year. Revenues of $954 million missed the consensus mark by 0.02% but increased 28.6% year over year. Strong performance in the...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for Otter Tail (OTTR) in Q3 Earnings?
OTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 61.4% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Note. Otter Tail’s third-quarter performance...
Zacks.com
Valley National (VLY) Dips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Costs Up
VLY - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line improved 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Results were aided by an improvement in net interest income (NII), driven by higher interest rates and loan growth. Also,...
Zacks.com
SolarEdge (SEDG) Set to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SEDG - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 32.14%. SEDG has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 12.01%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong sales of...
Zacks.com
Marriott International (MAR) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
MAR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this hotel company would post...
Zacks.com
Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AEE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.74 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 by 1.2%. The reported figure increased 5.5% year over year. The year-over-year bottom line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments. Further, the upside was backed by the solid execution of the company's strategy and a positive impact of the new Ameren Missouri electric service rates, effective Feb 28, 2022.
Zacks.com
Cadence (CADE) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
CADE - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents. However, the bottom line rose 13% year over year. The company's results were backed by significant growth in net interest revenues and fee income. The balance sheet position...
Comments / 0