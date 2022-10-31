ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

clovisroundup.com

Clovis Senior Activity Center host annual Rummage Sale

There are many things to look forward to at the Clovis Senior Center, but the rummage sale might be one of the most exciting events of the year. It’s a way for members of the Senior Center to work in a collaborative environment while also bringing the community together.
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
FRESNO, CA
californiaagnet.com

New UCCE Advisor to Serve Tree Fruit & Nut Growers in Merced and Madera

The UC Cooperative Extension is pleased to introduce one of their newest Orchard Crops Advisors, Cameron Zuber, who will be serving tree fruit and nut growers in Merced and Madera Counties. Watch this video interview to get to know Cameron, his history with California agriculture, and what his research and extension focuses are. Cameron can be reached at (209) 385-7403 or cazuber@ucanr.edu.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia

What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

UCCE and Mariposa County to Offer Pest Management Workshop

MARIPOSA COUNTY — The Mariposa County Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) will be presenting its annual 2022 Winter Integrated Pest Management workshop on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Mariposa Fairgrounds in Building A. See map below. Renewal Requirements. Pesticide Handlers...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Zoning change for shopping centers opens way for unexpected apartments

On Sept. 6, the Merced City Council changed the zoning ordinance to allow up to 35 apartments per acre in neighborhood shopping centers and professional office areas. The zoning ordinance has allowed apartments by conditional use permit in commercial and office areas for years and the change proposed by staff was explained as a “clarification” of what level of apartment density is permitted.
MERCED, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Letter To The Editor In Support of Marc Gilchrist

This is a pivotal time for k-12 education in California, our kids have suffered tremendous learning loss, so we need every vote for candidates that will focus academics not social agendas. I served on the Coarsegold Union School district Board for 6 years. I ran for the board because I...
COARSEGOLD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing.  It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
FRESNO, CA
ca.gov

DWR Provides Funding to City of Coalinga for Emergency Water Purchase

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today awarded $1.2 million to the City of Coalinga for an emergency water transfer to supply the community through the winter months. Though rain is in the forecast for some parts of the state, California remains in extreme drought. The City...
COALINGA, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day

Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route

California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
FRESNO, CA

