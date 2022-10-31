Read full article on original website
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Senior Activity Center host annual Rummage Sale
There are many things to look forward to at the Clovis Senior Center, but the rummage sale might be one of the most exciting events of the year. It’s a way for members of the Senior Center to work in a collaborative environment while also bringing the community together.
Local cookie vendor goes from tent to trailer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local cookie vendor recently upgraded from pop-up tents to a new trailer. Dad’s Cookies is a local cookie vendor whose owner, Lance Sanchez, has been baking cookies for over 20 years. Sanchez said the beginning of his business began over the pandemic when people started ordering cookies from him daily. […]
GV Wire
Sang Family’s Multi-Million-Dollar Gift to Community Regional Will Enhance Birthing Experience
Community Health System (CHS) recently announced a $2.5 million gift to enhance the postpartum department at Community Regional Medical Center. The gift was made by the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth, who has provided care to newborns at Community’s hospitals for more than 37 years.
californiaagnet.com
New UCCE Advisor to Serve Tree Fruit & Nut Growers in Merced and Madera
The UC Cooperative Extension is pleased to introduce one of their newest Orchard Crops Advisors, Cameron Zuber, who will be serving tree fruit and nut growers in Merced and Madera Counties. Watch this video interview to get to know Cameron, his history with California agriculture, and what his research and extension focuses are. Cameron can be reached at (209) 385-7403 or cazuber@ucanr.edu.
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
sierranewsonline.com
UCCE and Mariposa County to Offer Pest Management Workshop
MARIPOSA COUNTY — The Mariposa County Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) will be presenting its annual 2022 Winter Integrated Pest Management workshop on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Mariposa Fairgrounds in Building A. See map below. Renewal Requirements. Pesticide Handlers...
mercedcountytimes.com
Zoning change for shopping centers opens way for unexpected apartments
On Sept. 6, the Merced City Council changed the zoning ordinance to allow up to 35 apartments per acre in neighborhood shopping centers and professional office areas. The zoning ordinance has allowed apartments by conditional use permit in commercial and office areas for years and the change proposed by staff was explained as a “clarification” of what level of apartment density is permitted.
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
LOCKED OUT: Fresno family forced out due to real estate scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A Fresno married couple left with thousands of dollars in damage to their home after a real estate scam locked them out. Sang Her and Nou Yang decided in June to move from California to Tennessee. Initially, that move was filled with excitement as they picked up their four children and […]
sierranewsonline.com
Letter To The Editor In Support of Marc Gilchrist
This is a pivotal time for k-12 education in California, our kids have suffered tremendous learning loss, so we need every vote for candidates that will focus academics not social agendas. I served on the Coarsegold Union School district Board for 6 years. I ran for the board because I...
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
A unique horror-themed circus making its way to Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A unique and thrilling version of a circus big top is coming to Merced. Cirque Italia’s ‘Paranormal Cirque’ will be setting up their black and red big top tent at the Merced County Fair parking lot for shows from November 10 – 13. Paranormal Cirque combines theater, circus, and cabaret with […]
New Fresno initiative could bring more affordable homes
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Council members Esmeralda Soria, Miguel Arias, and Luis Chavez hope to pass a new initiative tomorrow, to help middle-class families and the homeless population transition to permanent housing. It’s called the “No Place Like Home” initiative. According to real estate site Redfin, Fresno home costs have increased over 40% […]
ca.gov
DWR Provides Funding to City of Coalinga for Emergency Water Purchase
SACRAMENTO, Calif. –The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today awarded $1.2 million to the City of Coalinga for an emergency water transfer to supply the community through the winter months. Though rain is in the forecast for some parts of the state, California remains in extreme drought. The City...
Former Fresno councilman 'frozen by fear' as friend attacked
Former Fresno City Councilman Oliver Baines says he was frozen by fear and even lost consciousness briefly on the day he thought his longtime friend was going to kill him.
fresnoalliance.com
Madera Proclaims Indigenous People’s Day
Madera is the first city in the Central Valley to issue an Indigenous People’s Day proclamation. The historic event took place on Oct. 5 during the regular City Council meeting before an emotional audience. Madera is home to a large indigenous population from southern Mexico—Mixtecs, Zapotecs and Triquis from Oaxaca state and Purepechas from Michoacan state—and local Native Americans.
Madera County Sheriff Pogue announces largest drug seizure in county history
The Madera County Sheriff's Office announced the largest drug seizure in county history Wednesday, following to a months-long operation.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department. On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and […]
