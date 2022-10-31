"Mass Shooting" Evidence Discussed During Court Hearing

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - For one of the first times since Richmond Police announced back in July that they had broken up a supposed mass shooting plot, the evidence against one of the two men arrested was discussed in court. The evidence was discussed as a federal judge is considering whether it is admissible in the case against Julio Alverado-Dubon.

Alverado -Dubon faces an immigration and a gun charge, but not a mass shooting charge in federal court. The proceedings also got into the initial tip that lead Police to Alverado-Dubon, with the tipster telling Police that the alleged shooter was someone with gang ties and was planning to shoot up a school or public event.

Prosecutors have already told the court they do not have evidence to prove a mass shooting against the other suspect, Rolman Barcercel. Former Police Chief Gerald Smith resigned from the Richmond Police Department last week, with part of the controversy surrounding him stemming from the arrest of these two men.