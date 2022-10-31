Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of Options
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man's Face: REPORTS
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone Schools
WISH-TV
Stretch of 70 degree days ahead, rain returns this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a start to November we had statewide! Indianapolis had its warmest start to the month since 2011 as temperatures rose into the upper 60s. This warming trend will continue as a stretch of 70s are ahead. This will also eventually lead way to returning rain chances this weekend.
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
cbs4indy.com
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly.
WISH-TV
‘Fall back’ this weekend; future of daylight saving time uncertain
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of year where we get to “fall back.”. It means an end to daylight saving time and a return to standard time. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Most people set their clocks back before they head to bed Saturday night.
indyschild.com
Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
Good News: Lincoln Square Pancake House
INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports Director Dave Calabro never tires of his weekly assignment to seek out positive, uplifting stories across Indiana. This week, he visited Lincoln Square Pancake House, where he found a customer who was celebrating the chance to participate in the upcoming election. "We finally get a chance...
WISH-TV
Indy Lights to be rebranded as Indy NXT, announces 2023 schedule
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is rebranding its Indy Lights developmental series. The racing series will be known as Indy NXT, IndyCar announced Thursday. The announcement comes after the racing series made sweeping changes at the start of the 2022 season. Some of the changes included; integration in paddock spaces, digital assets, and race officiating.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
WISH-TV
Daylight saving time ending; learn how to adjust to time change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, daylight saving time ends. Moving the clocks back an hour can take a real toll on people’s health. In this segment, find some tips to help you adjust to the time change.
No turkey on turkey day
Due to the cost and possible shortage of turkey this year, the Mozel Sanders Foundation has announced their annual Thanksgiving meals will feature chicken this year.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
WISH-TV
Traffic expected following procession for IMPD officer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, drivers should expect traffic delays, stoppages, and detours Friday throughout Indianapolis due to the funeral procession for Detective Brian Morris. According to a social media post from IMPD, Morris died after a fight with cancer. He was also a...
newsfromthestates.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
North Split reopening likely delayed until early 2023
An INDOT spokesperson said supply-chain issues and labor shortages place a more realistic reopening date for the North Split to be sometime in early 2023.
