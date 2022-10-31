ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Related
Groups call on top Twitter advertisers to press Musk to enforce rules

A group of more than 40 civil society organizations on Tuesday sent a letter urging the top 20 Twitter advertisers to threaten to suspend their ads globally if the platform’s new owner Elon Musk won’t commit to enforcing safety standards and community guidelines. “We, the undersigned organizations, call on you to notify Musk and publicly […]
Five questions looming as Elon Musk’s Twitter deal nears closing

Elon Musk appears to be on the cusp of finalizing his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter ahead of a court-imposed Friday deadline, but the future of the platform remains uncertain as the billionaire space and auto executive prepares to jump into the social media scene. Ahead of the expected closing, Musk entered Twitter’s headquarters and issued a statement to advertisers […]
Schumer Aims to Secure Second Semiconductor Tenant

MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After bringing Micron to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, visited SUNY Poly to explain his plans to bring a second semiconductor company to the Marcy Nanocenter. “$100 billion investment,” said Senator Schumer, “This is the largest private investment ever, not just in New York, but in the whole […]
MARCY, NY
The hidden gems of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like Prime Day, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is chock full of impossible-to-resist deals on everything from clothing to kitchen appliances. But with so many sale items to choose from, shopping can get a little overwhelming.  If you’re having trouble weeding through all that the […]
Google reveals first Pixel Watch and more at Google Pixel 7 event

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. New additions and upgrades to Google’s Pixel line of phones, watches and more Google first announced its plans for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch back in May 2022. These teasers about upgrades to the Pixel phone created excitement and suggested that […]
New life for Musk-Twitter deal raises the Trump question

Elon Musk’s renewed interest in purchasing Twitter is again raising the prospect that its most famously banned user could be allowed back. Former President Trump has been adamant that he will stick with Truth Social, the fledgling social media platform he helped found, regardless of whether he is welcomed back to Twitter. But experts and […]
How does a car trade in work?

You’re about to start the car buying process. Which likely means you’re asking yourself that eternal question: What should I do with my used car? Sell it, or trade it in?
