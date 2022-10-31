ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hawkeye stars Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza reunite with the Iowa Wolves

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

As soon as the Iowa Wolves wrapped up their practice at the team’s facility Monday afternoon, a couple of reporters armed with television cameras were standing to the side and waiting for Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza.

The two newcomers for the Wolves were well prepared for the attention. They spent a lot of time talking to Iowa media during their long and successful careers playing for the Hawkeyes.

“We’re a little older now,” Bohannon said with a smile.

The two have joined forces again as members of the Wolves, who kick off the NBA G League season on Saturday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wells Fargo Arena. And once again, the spotlight will be on Bohannon and Garza.

“It’s cool just to rekindle our relationship off the floor and on the floor,” Bohannon said.

Iowa Wolves 'a hugely important' piece for Timberwolves, says team president Tim Connelly

The relationship flourished in Iowa City, where Bohannon and Garza established themselves as among the most prolific players in Hawkeye hoops history.

Garza, who finished his college career a year before Bohannon, is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer and was named the Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year in 2021 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year. The Hawkeyes retired his number. Garza is from Washington, D.C.

Bohannon, of Marion, finished his career as the program’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers made, games played, assists and free-throw percentage. He’s also the NCAA's all-time leader in career games played.

Garza was selected by the Detroit Pistons with the 52nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Garza put up some good numbers in the G League and earned some playing time in the NBA, but the Pistons declined to pick up their option on Garza this past June.

Previously: Former Iowa basketball standouts Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp sign new NBA deals

Garza became a free agent and said he turned down some lucrative opportunities to play overseas so he could sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves and have a chance to return to the NBA. It also presented another special opportunity.

When Garza arrived for training camp early, he talked to Wolves coach Jeff Newton and a member of Minnesota’s front office. They said they were thinking about bringing in Bohannon so they could evaluate him and see what kind of potential he had.

“I texted him immediately and just kind of wanted to see where he was at,” Garza said. “I know he was kind of thinking about overseas.”

Bohannon was indeed looking at other countries for a place to play. But the message from Garza changed everything. It was a shot to stay in Iowa, play with his old teammate and have a chance to prove he could play in the NBA. Bohannon jumped at the opportunity.

“They let me know there was an opportunity here for me and if I worked really hard, I was going to be able to have a spot,” Bohannon said.

More: Keegan Murray will be the 34th Iowa basketball player to play in the NBA. Who are the others?

Bohannon, in his first season of pro basketball, will try to prove he belongs in the G League as a 3-point shooter and defender. Garza, meanwhile, is on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves, so he will likely bounce between Iowa and Minnesota as he tries to help the Timberwolves while getting extended minutes with the Wolves.

In the meantime, the two can benefit from having the other here.

“Playing my whole career with him by my side, you kind of build a connection on the court,” Garza said. “It’s even kind of non-verbal. You just kind of know where to go. You know where he’s at. He knows where to get me the ball. I know how to get him open.”

The Wolves also are also benefitting from their arrival. Chip Albright, the team’s vice president of marketing and business development, said the Wolves are seeing an uptick in interest across the board. He credits Bohannon, Garza and D.J. Carton, a former Ohio State and Marquette player who starred at Bettendorf High School, for the added attention.

“These guys being a part of the Iowa Wolves is a really big deal for us,” Albright said.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former Hawkeye stars Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza reunite with the Iowa Wolves

