MIAA releases final football power ranking. See where your Greater Fall River teams stand.

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago
The MIAA released its latest tournament football power rankings on Monday.

The rankings only include scores entered into Arbiter, verified by MIAA and schools as of Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. The top 16 teams with at least 3 wins and 7 games played qualify for the postseason tournament.

As of Monday morning, one Herald News team has qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the final power rankings:

Division 1

Who's in?

  1. Franklin (5-2)
  2. Andover (8-0)
  3. Central Catholic (6-2)
  4. Springfield Central (7-1)
  5. Xaverian (6-2)
  6. Taunton (5-3)
  7. St. John's Prep (6-2)
  8. Methuen (6-2)
  9. Brockton (7-1)
  10. Attleboro (4-4)
  11. Everett (7-1)
  12. Wachusett Regional (6-2)
  13. Shrewsbury (4-4)
  14. Braintree (4-4)
  15. Lynn Classical (5-2)
  16. Weymouth (4-4)

Outside: (None)

Division 2

Who's in?

  1. Milford (7-1)
  2. King Philip (6-1)
  3. Peabody (8-0)
  4. Catholic Memorial (7-0)
  5. Chelmsford (7-1)
  6. Marshfield (6-2)
  7. Mansfield (7-1)
  8. Wellesley (6-2)
  9. Woburn (5-3)
  10. Leominster (7-1)
  11. Hingham (6-2)
  12. Bridgewater-Raynham (5-3)
  13. Bishop Feehan (4-3)
  14. Westford Academy (6-2)
  15. Concord-Carlisle (5-3)

Outside: Durfee (31)

Division 3

Who's in?

  1. Milton (7-0)
  2. North Attleboro (5-2)
  3. Plymouth South (8-0)
  4. Hanover (6-2)
  5. Walpole (7-1)
  6. Wakefield (8-0)
  7. Billerica (8-0)
  8. Marblehead (6-1)
  9. Whitman-Hanson (4-4)
  10. Westfield (6-2)
  11. Maconomet (5-3
  12. Somerset Berkley (5-3)
  13. Westwood (6-2)
  14. Revere (4-4)
  15. Oliver Ames (3-5)
  16. Minnechaug (4-4)

Other: None

Division 4

Who's in?

  1. Duxbury (7-0)
  2. Grafton (8-0)
  3. Bedford (7-1)
  4. Holliston (7-1)
  5. Scituate (3-4)
  6. Foxboro (4-4)
  7. Tewskbury (5-3)
  8. Middleboro (6-2)
  9. East Longmeadow (7-1)
  10. Marlborough (6-2)
  11. Pembroke (3-5)
  12. Northampton (7-1)
  13. Melrose (6-2)
  14. South High Community (7-1)
  15. Falmouth (6-1)
  16. Newburyport (5-3)

Outside: None

Division V

Who's in?

  1. Hudson (8-0)
  2. North Reading (7-1)
  3. Maynard (6-2)
  4. Shawsheen (8-0)
  5. Old Rochester Regional (6-1)
  6. Bishop Fenwick (7-1)
  7. Apponequet (6-1)
  8. Dover-Sherborn (8-0)
  9. Watertown (5-3)
  10. Triton (5-3)
  11. Auburn (6-2)
  12. Fairhaven (7-1)
  13. Worcester Tech (4-4)
  14. Bishop Stang (3-5)
  15. Dedham (4-4)
  16. Swampscott (3-5)

Other: Diman (36)

Division 6

Who's in?

  1. Stoneham (7-1)
  2. Rockland (5-2)
  3. St. Mary's of Lynn (7-1)
  4. Winthrop (5-3)
  5. Blackstone Valley Tech (4-3)
  6. Lynnfield (5-3)
  7. Abington (3-5)
  8. Sandwich (5-3)
  9. Oakmont (3-5)
  10. East Bridgewater (3-5)
  11. Bellingham (5-3)
  12. Arlington Catholic (5-3)
  13. Cardinal Spellman (3-5)
  14. Archbishop Williams (3-5)
  15. Seekonk (4-3)
  16. Assabet Valley (3-5)

Other: None

Division 7

Who's in?

  1. West Boylston (7-1)
  2. Cohasset (6-1)
  3. Saint Bernard's (7-1)
  4. Amesbury (6-1)
  5. Millbury (8-0)
  6. Uxbridge (6-2)
  7. Clinton (5-3)
  8. Wahconah Regional (6-2)
  9. West Bridgewater (6-2)
  10. Ayer Shirley (6-1)
  11. Lunenburg (5-3)
  12. Northbridge (3-5)
  13. Boston Latin Academy (6-2)
  14. Mashpee (5-2)
  15. Drury (6-0)
  16. Tech Boston Academy (6-1)

Other: Joseph Case (30); Atlantis Charter/Connolly/Westport (34)

Division 8

Who's in?

  1. Hull (8-0)
  2. Lowell Catholic (7-1)
  3. Oxford (7-1)
  4. Manchester Essex (5-3)
  5. Old Colony (7-1)
  6. Brighton (6-1)
  7. KIPP Academy (4-4)
  8. Cathedral (5-2)
  9. Nashoba Valley Tech (7-1)
  10. Lee (6-2)
  11. Murdock (6-2)
  12. Ware (7-1)
  13. Quaboag Regional (7-1)
  14. Taconic (4-4)
  15. Millis (4-4)
  16. Narragansett Regional (3-5)

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

