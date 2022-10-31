Halloween 2022 in Colorado was off the hook and we threw the biggest party in all of NoCo. Did you miss our Halloween Boo Bash? Here's what you missed. In the blink of an eye, Halloween 2022 has come and gone. To continue a tradition I started years back, we took to the streets of Old Town Fort Collins to throw the biggest Halloween party in all of Northern Colorado, and what a blast it was. This year's Boo Bash was held at the Bar District on College Avenue. I'd previously held Halloween blowouts at the bar's former identity, the Drunken Monkey, but this was the first time I'd gotten to throw a party in the new version of my favorite Old Town FoCo spot. If you missed the party, or even if you made it, here are some pix to relive the fun.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO