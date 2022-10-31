Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Governor Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City “Nevada Day” parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote “Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years.”
mynews4.com
Could Nevada elect a split ticket? Growing nonpartisan group makes it a possibility
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the 2022 midterm election approaches, so does the possibility that Nevada voters could elect a split ticket — a U.S. Senator from one party and a governor from another. How likely is a split ticket election? And is it...
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
KTVU FOX 2
Nevada businessman offers cheaper building for pricey public toilet saga in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Nevada businessman who sells pre-fabricated buildings is offering to donate a pre-fabricated building to be used as a public toilet in San Francisco's Noe Valley after the expensive public toilet story went national last month. Chad Kaufman, president of Public Restroom Company, said the building including...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Attorney General Race
Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Amba Martial Arts shines on world stage with 13 medals. Updated: 7 hours ago. Amba Martial Arts shines on world stage with 13 medals. Booth Elementary...
Nevada judge mulls Vegas-area vote handler partisanship case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge said Wednesday he’ll decide whether to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more Republican poll workers after the GOP national committee argued that the partisan makeup of a 64-member ballot signature verification board was unfair. Clark County District Court Judge...
news3lv.com
Miss Nevada joins community to denounce transphobic messages
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local organizations and former Miss Nevada are joining forces to denounce attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. They say thousands of dollars are being put into Spanish radio ads that promote transphobic messages. Communities are now uniting together to call on the media outlets to take...
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
resourceworld.com
Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada
Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
Las Vegas FBI head talks misinformation, voter intimidation ahead of election
Misinformation and voter intimidation are the top threats ahead of next week’s midterm election, the leader of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office said.
Elko Daily Free Press
Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country
Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections. This time,...
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Donor Network Awarded $15 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds From State of Nevada to Establish Nevada Transplant Institute
Amount is one of the largest ARPA allocations awarded to a single nonprofit in the state to date. LAS VEGAS (October 20, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it has been awarded $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Nevada, one of the largest amounts awarded to a single nonprofit organization by the Interim Finance Committee to date. The funding will support the creation of the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI), which will collaborate with NDN, academic institutions, hospitals, payers, transplant centers and community healthcare providers in a singular, dedicated network to expand transplantation programs and services throughout Nevada.
SNWA: Nevada residents, businesses to water landscape only one day a week
The Southern Nevada Water Authority is preparing for winter water cuts asking Nevada Residents and Businesses to water landscape one day a week.
2news.com
New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race
(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
First phase of I-15 widening project completed easing bottleneck traffic at Nevada state line
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas visitors driving back to California on Interstate 15 after Thanksgiving may benefit from the beginnings of work done to improve traffic flow at the California-Nevada state line. On the Nevada side of the interstate, there are three lanes, but historically on the California...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada corrections officers, other state employees likely to get 3% pay raise next year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When an inmate escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Facility in September, state leaders said staffing shortages may have contributed to it. Organizations that represent corrections officers in the state told FOX5 finding and retaining officers has been a major issue. The union that represents state...
