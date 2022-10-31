Amount is one of the largest ARPA allocations awarded to a single nonprofit in the state to date. LAS VEGAS (October 20, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it has been awarded $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Nevada, one of the largest amounts awarded to a single nonprofit organization by the Interim Finance Committee to date. The funding will support the creation of the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI), which will collaborate with NDN, academic institutions, hospitals, payers, transplant centers and community healthcare providers in a singular, dedicated network to expand transplantation programs and services throughout Nevada.

