ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Governor Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City “Nevada Day” parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote “Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Attorney General Race

Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Amba Martial Arts shines on world stage with 13 medals. Updated: 7 hours ago. Amba Martial Arts shines on world stage with 13 medals. Booth Elementary...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Miss Nevada joins community to denounce transphobic messages

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local organizations and former Miss Nevada are joining forces to denounce attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. They say thousands of dollars are being put into Spanish radio ads that promote transphobic messages. Communities are now uniting together to call on the media outlets to take...
NEVADA STATE
sparkstrib.com

Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza

The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
resourceworld.com

Getchell drills 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres at Fondaway Canyon, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. [GTCH-CSE; GGLDF-OTCQB] reported assay results for drill holes FCG22-20 and FCG22-21, which successfully intersected and extended the Colorado Southwest gold mineralization at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. Highlights: FCG22-20 intersected four significant gold-mineralized intervals starting from surface, including 1.7 g/t gold over 56.6 metres, extending...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Adam Laxalt: How rural Nevadans can help save our country

Not too long ago, pollsters and analysts were ready to call Nevada a solid blue state. They thought that Democrats in Las Vegas and Reno would forever determine the direction of the entire state, and that rural Nevadans would have little to no ability to influence Nevada elections. This time,...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Donor Network Awarded $15 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds From State of Nevada to Establish Nevada Transplant Institute

Amount is one of the largest ARPA allocations awarded to a single nonprofit in the state to date. LAS VEGAS (October 20, 2022) – Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is pleased to announce it has been awarded $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the State of Nevada, one of the largest amounts awarded to a single nonprofit organization by the Interim Finance Committee to date. The funding will support the creation of the Nevada Transplant Institute (NTI), which will collaborate with NDN, academic institutions, hospitals, payers, transplant centers and community healthcare providers in a singular, dedicated network to expand transplantation programs and services throughout Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

New Poll: Lombardo Leads by 4 Points in Nevada Governor's Race

(November 2, 2022) A new poll conducted by Emerson College Polling, The Hill and KLAS Las Vegas (KTVN's CBS Affiliate in Southern Nevada) and released today shows Joe Lombardo with a four point lead over incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak. They stand at 49% and 45% respectively. Three percent are undecided....
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy