More Minot paths to connect trail system
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Although the weather is getting colder, Minot residents are still hitting the trails to walk, jog, and eventually cross-country ski. Soon, they’ll have more miles to traverse. Minot Park District staff have a vision for a 240-acre piece of land just off of County Road...
Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
Umm Hellooo – When Are WE ( Bismarck ) Getting One?
When I lived in Minot back in 2015, I heard virtually the same question for years... ..."How come we don't have such-and-such here? Bismarck and Fargo has so many cool restaurants and a ton of stuff to do there..." Ok well, let's chat about that for a second, we all know they are more populated than the magic city, HOWEVER, one thing Minot has, and that Fargo is about to get their second one, is an extremely popular drive-in fast food restaurant - SONIC. People have fallen in love with their menu and their frozen drinks. I actually work with someone who takes a road trip with her kids with one destination in mind, 99 miles north. Right there at the corner of 16th SW and 35th AVE SW - MINOT. So check this out, according to darik.news "Global Dakota owns three other Sonics in North Dakota, including one in Minot, one in Grand Forks and Fargo’s first Sonic at 4470 26th Ave"
Miracle on 10th Street coming to Minot for first time
Miracle on 10th Street will feature hand-crafted cocktails created in conjunction with some of the world's best bartenders along with a light food menu and mini donuts, a favorite of the young and the young at heart.
Absentee voters encouraged to submit ballots in person, as Election Day draws near
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - We’re now less than a week away from election day with early voting and absentee voting underway. In light of the issues with slower mail delivery in North Dakota, election officials encourage citizens to drop off absentee ballots in person, if they can. Ward County...
Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help covering newborn’s medical expenses
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Friends of Taryn Love and Brock Baughcum are raising money to cover the cost of medical expenses for their newborn son, Baker. Taryn Love is entering her fifth year as an assistant girls hockey coach at Minot High. Three weeks after his birth, Love and Baughcum...
Remains of North Dakota World War II Soldier to be buried in Arlington, VA
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The remains of Army Private First Class Robert L. Alexander, a Soldier from North Dakota who was killed during World War II, will be laid to rest on November 14, at Arlington National Cemetery. According to a news release, Alexander was a native of Tolley, North Dakota, and a member of […]
Early voting numbers so far in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t until next Tuesday, but more than 2,000 people have already cast their ballots in Ward County for the November election. The Ward County Auditor said that, as of the polls closing Wednesday, 2,236 voters had cast ballots. Early voting for Ward...
Celebrate your Halloween night with a festive light show
The show constructed with metal, plastic, and wood decorations and LED lights is choreographed to 11 songs.
Zookeepers feed big appetites, keep animals healthy amid inflation
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - As inflation surges and belts tighten, sticker shock at the grocery store is almost expected. For those who have hundreds of hungry mouths to feed, it’s time to get creative. Your News Leader spoke with staff at the Roosevelt Park Zoo about the ways they’re...
No injuries reported in mobile home fire in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - No injuries were reported in a mobile home fire Wednesday morning in Minot. The Minot fire department said crews arrived on scene of Woodridge Mobile Home Park shortly after 9 a.m., and found everyone evacuated from the home. Crews found smoke and fire coming from the...
Grey Wolf helicopters touch down in Minot
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KMOT) – Skies turned grey in Minot recently, but not because of the weather. MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters from Boeing touched down in the Magic City this week for the first time. Minot Air Force Base is the future home of four of the...
Royally Historic: South Prairie-Max volleyball reaches regional tournament for first time in school history
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s an unfamiliar name in the Region 6 volleyball tournament bracket: South Prairie-Max. The Royals defeated Berthold 3-1 in a regional qualifier match Monday night. The win marks the first time a team from South Prairie has reached a regional tournament in any sport, Coach...
Tauros partner with Together With Veterans, camouflage jerseys auctioned off
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Minotauros announced a partnership with Together With Veterans, a nonprofit suicide prevention organization for rural-based veterans, ahead of this weekend’s series versus the Austin Bruins. “We can take a veteran who is in a crisis situation and take them to a mental...
World War II soldier from ND identified 80 years after he was killed in action
TOLLEY, N.D. (KFYR) - A World War II soldier from Renville County will soon be buried in Arlington National Cemetery after his remains were identified this summer. It comes nearly 80 years after he was killed in action. Army Pfc. Robert Alexander was only 27 when he was killed by...
Suspected driver in federal meth conspiracy case appears in court
FARGO (KFGO) – A man prosecutors say is connected to a large-scale drug distribution case filed earlier this month appeared in federal district court for a detention hearing. Judge Alice R. Senechal ruled that Victor Manuel Partida-Ojeda should remain in custody until his hearing because of the charges and...
