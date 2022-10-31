ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air

While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
The Verge

The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target

The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, have already kicked off some spectacular Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the annual shopping event. Some of the steepest discounts we’re currently seeing extend to noise-canceling earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 (now $179.99) and Apple’s second-gen AirPods (now $89.99) as well as TVs like Samsung’s 55-inch Frame (now $999.99) and gaming mice like the Logitech G502 Hero (now $34.99).
TechCrunch

Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all

Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
PC Magazine

The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now

Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
Digital Trends

Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)

If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
CBS News

Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
PC Magazine

T-Mobile to Charge New $35 Activation Fee From Nov. 15

Internal documents have revealed that T-Mobile is set to introduce a wide-ranging new $35 activation fee later this month. As The T-Mo Report reveals, T-Mobile will charge what it's calling a "Device Connection Charge" (DCS) of $35 on most transactions. That includes new line activations, line upgrades, postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and "broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices."
People

Surprise! Amazon Dropped an Early Black Friday Deal on This Roomba That Thousands of  Shoppers Swear By

Save 35 percent right now If you've been holding off on holiday shopping until Black Friday, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score savings at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a reliable cleaning gadget to gift a loved one or one for your own household, the retailer just dropped an early Black Friday deal on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. And right now, you can save 35 percent on the highly rated device.  Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179...
The Verge

Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live

Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Business Insider

Black Friday TV deals 2022: The best early sales happening right now

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. November is here, and that means Black Friday is less than a month away. Discounts are popping up across all product categories, including TVs from every major brand. Though we expect even better TV deals once Black Friday...
CBS News

What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Digital Trends

Amazon Prime members now have access to 100 million songs

Amazon has expanded the number of songs that its Prime members can access inside Amazon Music from 2 million to 100 million — which represents the entire catalog of songs that Amazon streams through its paid Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. The expansion will also include access to “the most top podcasts, which will be available ad-free and at no additional cost to a Prime membership,” according to the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy