Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
The Verge
Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Target
The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, have already kicked off some spectacular Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the annual shopping event. Some of the steepest discounts we’re currently seeing extend to noise-canceling earbuds like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 (now $179.99) and Apple’s second-gen AirPods (now $89.99) as well as TVs like Samsung’s 55-inch Frame (now $999.99) and gaming mice like the Logitech G502 Hero (now $34.99).
TechCrunch
Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all
Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
PC Magazine
The Best Pre-Black Friday Apple Deals Available Now
Save now on Apple products like the MacBook Air M2, AirpPods Pro 2nd Gen, and more. With the approach of Black Friday, we’re seeing discounts on just about everything—but especially tech. If you somehow missed both the first and second Prime Days, you’re in luck: there’s still one last chance to score savings on Apple products like AirPods and MacBooks—either for yourself or for someone else—this holiday season.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, reportedly ordered a 25% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max...
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Business Insider
6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it
You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar, but if inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started...
CNBC
This 28-year-old makes $189,000 a year from 7 income streams: ‘3 businesses you can start today for $50 or less’
In 2018, I started experimenting with side hustles to pay off my $40,000 of debt in credit cards and student loans. Today, I've accomplished that goal — and more. In 2021, I built enough income streams to quit my $98,500-per-year engineering job and work on my businesses full-time. At...
Facebook likely has your contact info — even if you never signed up for its services. Here's how to remove it.
If any of your friends shared their address books with Facebook, the company likely has your contact info — even if you've never used its services.
PC Magazine
T-Mobile to Charge New $35 Activation Fee From Nov. 15
Internal documents have revealed that T-Mobile is set to introduce a wide-ranging new $35 activation fee later this month. As The T-Mo Report reveals, T-Mobile will charge what it's calling a "Device Connection Charge" (DCS) of $35 on most transactions. That includes new line activations, line upgrades, postpaid mobile, Beyond the Smartphone, and "broadband device types including BYOD, phones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, hotspots, high-speed internet gateways, and other connected devices."
Surprise! Amazon Dropped an Early Black Friday Deal on This Roomba That Thousands of Shoppers Swear By
Save 35 percent right now If you've been holding off on holiday shopping until Black Friday, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score savings at Amazon. Whether you're looking for a reliable cleaning gadget to gift a loved one or one for your own household, the retailer just dropped an early Black Friday deal on the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum. And right now, you can save 35 percent on the highly rated device. Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
The Verge
Netflix’s $6.99 per month ad tier is now live
Netflix with ads is finally here. After resisting ads in its streaming service, the company is rolling out its Netflix Basic with Ads in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the UK, the US, and on November 10th, Spain. It costs $6.99 per month in the US.
Twitter saw an "immediate, visible and measurable spike" in hate speech after Elon Musk takeover, researchers find
After months of contention between Elon Musk and Twitter executives over his bid to own the company, the Tesla founder was officially given control on Friday. But as the new leader emerged at the helm, the platform saw a massive spike in hate speech, a new study found. Researchers from...
Business Insider
Black Friday TV deals 2022: The best early sales happening right now
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. November is here, and that means Black Friday is less than a month away. Discounts are popping up across all product categories, including TVs from every major brand. Though we expect even better TV deals once Black Friday...
CBS News
What's new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" may be done for the season, but Amazon Prime Video still...
Widespread Twitter layoffs begin a week after Musk takeover
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime members now have access to 100 million songs
Amazon has expanded the number of songs that its Prime members can access inside Amazon Music from 2 million to 100 million — which represents the entire catalog of songs that Amazon streams through its paid Amazon Music Unlimited streaming service. The expansion will also include access to “the most top podcasts, which will be available ad-free and at no additional cost to a Prime membership,” according to the company.
