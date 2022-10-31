Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls parents split over the idea of split sessions or year-round school
IDAHO FALLS (IdahoEdNews.org) — Parents in the Idaho Falls School District 91 are split over the prospect of year-round school or split sessions if a record-breaking bond issue to build and upgrade schools fails Tuesday. Just over 51% of about 1,000 parents recently surveyed by the district said they’d...
eastidahonews.com
Closing the loop: Idaho Falls man goes from retirement to graduation
Thomas Griggs started college in fall 1969. He left after one year at what was then Rick’s College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho, to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He got married. Had kids. Griggs returned and soon withdrew to focus on...
eastidahonews.com
Incumbent Kelly Anthon challenged by Bill Drury in race for Idaho State Senate in District 27
BURLEY– Incumbent Kelly Anthon is being challenged by Bill Drury in the race for state senator in District 27. District 27 includes all of Cassia and Oneida counties and parts of Minidoka County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be 250...
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week
IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70
The deer's body was left behind with only the head removed. The post Mule deer buck left to waste in southeast Idaho’s Unit 70 appeared first on Local News 8.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Local man now charged with wife in exploitation scheme of vulnerable Utah resident
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — The husband of an Idaho woman accused of exploiting a terminally ill Utah man into signing over his possessions to her now also faces charges in connection with the alleged scheme. Robert Billings, 71, of Pocatello, was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court...
eastidahonews.com
Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’
IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
eastidahonews.com
Two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in the Gem state including one in eastern Idaho
BOISE — As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, the second largest in game history, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. “Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning...
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
eastidahonews.com
Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor
POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
ksl.com
Idaho woman sentenced for running over stranger she thought was someone else
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho woman was sentenced Wednesday after running over a stranger she mistakenly thought was someone else. Brandi Snowflake Morgan, 39, was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison by Judge Bruce Pickett. Morgan was originally charged with felony aggravated battery and felony leaving the...
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
KIVI-TV
Seven months after launching, Alaska canceling nonstop flight from Boise to Idaho Falls
This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev. In June, Alaska Airlines launched a new direct flight from Boise to Idaho Falls. Now, Alaska confirmed that starting mid – December, it will no longer be offering this flight citing staffing problems and low demand. “There are a...
Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code
The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code. The post Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code appeared first on Local News 8.
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Jon Lynn Johnson
Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech.
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
eastidahonews.com
Decapitated mule deer buck left to waste near Arimo leads to investigation
ARIMO – A mule deer buck shot and left to waste in eastern Idaho is under investigation. A news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the carcass was found on Oct. 28 in a private cultivated field about 100 yards from Garden Creek Road west of Arimo. Someone removed the head and left the body to rot.
