Fort Hall, ID

eastidahonews.com

VanderSloot to speak at ‘Stand Up for Idaho’ forum next week

IDAHO FALLS – Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot has faced some criticism for statements he made about the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee earlier this year. Now, he’ll be “setting the record straight” at a public forum next week. VanderSloot will be the guest speaker at...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Organizers hope to collect 7,000 coats for sixth annual ‘Wall of Warmth’

IDAHO FALLS — The “Wall of Warmth” is back. The Hall Foundation and Just 4 Kids Urgent Care are teaming up with real estate agent Valorie Blanchard of Valorie’s List to provide coats for those in need all over eastern Idaho. This is the sixth year the “Wall of Warmth” is happening and organizers say it will be bigger than ever.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two candidates vying to be next Bannock County assessor

POCATELLO — With current Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies not running for re-election, voters will choose a new assessor between two candidates. Anita Hymas, the Republican candidate, is the current chief deputy assessor in Bannock County and has been working in the assessor’s office for more than 40 years. Tamara Code, the Democratic candidate, holds a master’s degree in business administration and is a former educator.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls police investigate shooting

The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to Police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The post Idaho Falls police investigate shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jon Lynn Johnson

Jon Lynn Johnson, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 31, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side. Jon was born March 25, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Thales Johnson and Barbara Christensen Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in West Jefferson and graduated from Challis High School as a standout athlete. He also attended ISU and Votech.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Decapitated mule deer buck left to waste near Arimo leads to investigation

ARIMO – A mule deer buck shot and left to waste in eastern Idaho is under investigation. A news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says the carcass was found on Oct. 28 in a private cultivated field about 100 yards from Garden Creek Road west of Arimo. Someone removed the head and left the body to rot.
ARIMO, ID

