Effective: 2022-11-04 07:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London Patchy fog can be expected across portions of the region this morning, with patchy dense fog in spots. This has resulted in reduced visibilities down to a mile, with localized areas of a quarter mile or less. Exercise caution if driving early this morning and utilize your low beam headlights as visibilities may suddenly drop. Visibilities are expected to improve over the next couple of hours.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO