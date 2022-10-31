ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault swim and dive takes 11th at section meet

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 2 days ago

Faribault diver Miller Munoz repeated as an All-Big Nine Conference first-teamer with a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter dive Friday to start off the team’s action at the Big 9 championships. The competition continued Saturday, as the Falcons finished in 11th place in the conference.

Faribault now prepares for Section 1A competition next week in Rochester.

Faribault swim and dive coach Charlie Fuller said the team had a great Big 9 Conference meet, “with almost all best times on our swims. It was fun to watch the girls go after their races. All 12 of our swimmers did tremendously.”

The team’s swimmers are seniors Monica Albers, Karly Flom, Mackenzie Miner and Amelia Pemrick. Also junior Izze Dokkestul, sophomore Lydia Lueken, sophomore Anna Yetzer, junior Bennett Wray-Raabolle, sophomore Jillian Huberty, eighth grader Olivia Fisher, sophomore Morgan Klumb and sophomore Hallie Taghon.)

“We’re looking forward to sections and swimming even faster,” coach Fuller said.

Divers competed Friday at Northfield Middle School Pool and Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“Our divers had a great competition on Friday at Northfield,” Fuller said, “with sophomore Lorelei Weston getting 20th place and junior Miller Munoz taking fourth place, which made her All-Conference for the second year in a row.”

Munoz was in second place after the first round of five dives each, and both Munoz and Weston qualified for the semifinal round, as the field narrowed to the top 20 divers. The top 20 did three more dives each, and the top 16 of those advanced to the diving finals.

Munoz finished with 237.95 points after the semifinal round and Weston had 161.05. After the finals, Munoz had 309.80 points for fourth place. Ayana King of Winona-Carter took first with 316.15 points; Marah Dauk of Mankato East was second with 313.50; and Reese Norton of Austin was third with 312.55.

Swimming results

Faribault swimmers in the 200-yard medley relay, Bennett Wray-Raabolle, Morgan Klumb, Olivia Fisher and Hallie Taghon finished in 10th with a time of 2:07.70.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Faribault’s top finisher was Izze Dokkestul, who tied for 34th place with Afton Torabpour of Owatonna in a time of 2:28.58. Falcons’ swimmer Lydia Lueken was 37th in 2:29.26. Anna Yetzer was 43rd in 2:41.20.

In the 200-yard individual medley, Olivia Fisher was 31st in 2:44.12. Monica Albers was 34th in 2:47.64 and Karly Flom was 37th in 2:58.94.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Faribault’s top finisher was Hallie Taghon in 27.49, taking 21st. Jillian Huberty was 31st in 29.27 and Amelia Pemrick was 44th in 32.03.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Falcons swimmer Olivia Fisher came in at 1:16.09 to take 28th place. In the 100-yard freestyle, Jillian Huberty took 33rd in 1:06.56. MacKenzie Miner took 36th in 1:08.34, Lydia Lueken took 37th in 1:08.39 and Anna Yetzer was 41st in 1:12.96.

In the 500 freestyle, Faribault took 24th place, swum by Hallie Taghon in 6:05.06. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Faribault was led by a 10th place finish by Monica Albers, Morgan Klumb, Jillian Huberty and Hallie Taghon in 1:58.86.

In the 100-yard backstroke, the Falcons were led by Karly Flom in 35th place in 1:19.41, and in 36th place was MacKenzie Miner, in 1:22.15.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Faribault’s Morgan Klumb was 18th in 1:18.10. Monica Albers was 32nd in 1:25.42 and Amelia Pemrick was 38th in 1:31.82.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Faribault took 12th, swum by Jillian Huberty, Olivia Fisher, Lydia Lueken and Bennett Wray-Raaboulle in 4:28.81.

The Sections 1A itinerary includes swimming preliminary races on Wednesday, November 9, starting at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Diving preliminaries, semifinals and finals are all set to be held Thursday, November 10 at Mankato East High School starting at 6 p.m.

Swimming finals races with be held starting 6 p.m. Friday, November 11 at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Rice County, MN
Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

