Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, TV Channel, Injury Report

By Neal Sinha
All Pistons
 3 days ago

The Pistons travel to Milwaukee for a face-off against the unbeaten 2021 champion Bucks a day after beating the 2022 champion Warriors.

It’ll be a tough task for the young Pistons to try to get their second win against the Bucks in their last fifteen tries. However, if there is any time to shock the world, why not the day after they surprised the NBA by beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 128-114?

The Bucks enter this game as the only undefeated team in the league at 5-0. Not only have they been winning, but they’ve been doing it by good margin. Mike Budenholzer’s squad has a +10.4 point differential, and only one close game against the 76ers in their opener. Most recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday led the team to a 123-115 win against an Atlanta Hawks team that had just beaten Detroit twice.

The Pistons, meanwhile, will certainly look to continue their hot shooting from last night. The team shot 42.4% from three, making 14. SF Saddiq Bey was a major part of their hot hand, going for 28 points off four threes. Cade Cunningham almost had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, as the offense was firing on all cylinders. The other starters added big contributions including a 24-point double-double from Isaiah Stewart and 21 points from newly-extended Bojan Bogdanovic. Speaking of Bogdanovic, he will have an interesting night ahead of him, possibly coming off the bench to avoid the matchup with the Greek freak.

Guarding Antetokounmpo will certainly be a tough task for a Pistons team lacking in the size department in their frontcourt. To add to their problems, rookie Jalen Duren went down with an ankle injury late in the game against the Warriors. It would have been an enticing matchup to see what the freaky-athletic 18-year-old could do against the two-time MVP. Oh well, it’ll have to wait for the next time these two matchup, and Duren is healthy.

HOW TO WATCH

When: 8:00 PM EST

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Detroit & Bally Sports Milwaukee

INJURY REPORT

Pistons - Jalen Duren (ankle), Alec Burks (foot), and Marvin Bagley III (knee) - OUT

Bucks - Pat Connaughton (calf), Joe Ingles (ACL), Khris Middleton (wrist), and AJ Green (nose) - OUT

