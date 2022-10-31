ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk might reboot Vine inside of Twitter

By Joe Wituschek
 3 days ago
Remember Vine? That might be coming back.

As reported by Axios, Elon Musk has asked developers inside Twitter to start reviewing the code for Vine for a possible reboot inside the platform. Musk acquired the company last week and has already been making sweeping changes. One of them appears to be a potential resurrection of Vine, a social media platform that died after Twitter acquired it years ago. The video platform was based on the concept of running six-second looping videos. Vine, in a way, was TikTok before TikTok became a thing.

Twitter has always featured video, but it’s always been stuck as an attachment inside a tweet. The company did attempt to bring more video to the platform with its “Fleets” feature, which served as another Snapchat Stories ripoff. Users, however, didn’t really take to the feature enough and the company killed it not long after launching it.

It appears that Musk, like every other social media giant, has recognized video as another crucial area for the company after seeing TikTok’s recent domination. The new owner of Twitter seems to hope that Vine, or at least the mechanics of it, might be a potential competitor to TikTok. It’s currently unclear if Vine would live outside of Twitter but that’s unlikely. If Musk does resurrect Vine, it will likely be more as a video feature inside of Twitter rather than a separate app.

The move seems to have come after Musk ran a poll over the weekend to see if people wanted the company to bring Vine back in some way:

Musk is said to have discussed Vine in the months leading up to his Twitter acquisition, and on Sunday launched a Twitter poll asking if he should bring it back. Responses were running about 2-1 in favor, as of this writing.

Years after Vine died, it almost came back as V2 with support from the co-founder, but that idea never came to fruition.

Related
Fox Business

Elon Musk responds to Stephen King about Twitter verification charge

New Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to author Stephen King on Tuesday after the best-selling author complained about reports the company would charge a fee of $20 a month for verification. Musk said over the weekend that the verification system would be "revamped," although it remains unclear what that will...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Engadget

Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

Twitter became the target of a coordinated trolling campaign shortly after Elon Musk took over the company last week. Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, said that the organized effort was to make people think that Twitter has weakened its policies. Roth also said that the company was working on putting a stop to the campaign that had led to a surge in hate speech and hateful conduct on the website. Now, the executive has tweeted an update to the Twitter's cleanup efforts and said that it has made "measurable progress" since Saturday and has removed over 1,500 accounts involved in the trolling.
crypto-academy.org

Concerns Arise in US as Saudi Prince Provides Financial Aid For Elon Musk

Just recently, Elon Musk bought Twitter and became the sole shareholder of the company. Musk spent approx. $44 billion to purchase the company. However, Democrat senator Chris Murphy claims that a Saudi Prince known as Alwaleed bin Talal aided Musk in this acquisition. According to allegations, the Saudi Prince helped Musk by more than $1.9 billion. This would make Talal the second biggest shareholder of Twitter.
CNBC

Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into his Twitter takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Reuters

More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
The Associated Press

Twitter layoffs begin a week after Elon Musk's takeover

NEW YORK (AP) — Employees braced for widespread layoffs at Twitter Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform. In a letter to employees obtained by multiple media outlets, the company said employees would find out by 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time if they had been laid off. The email did not say how many people would lose their jobs. Some employees tweeted early Friday that they had already lost access to their work accounts. The email to staff said job reductions were “necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.” Twitter’s roughly 7,500 employees have been expecting layoffs since Musk took the helm of the company. Already, the billionaire Tesla CEO has fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, on his first day as Twitter’s owner.
