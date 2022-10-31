ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

103.7 The Hawk

Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others

If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Polar Plunge Griz Dip Survival Guide

The Montana Special Olympics once again is gearing up for "Polar Plunge Season" across the state. The season will kick off November 25th in Sidney, Montana and wrap up in February 25th in Missoula. This is a fun and important event for the Special Olympics. I have had the privilege to be able to MC these events over the years because I have been too chicken to do the plunge myself.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi

Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time

Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s

It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Baseball, Missoula Paddleheads Release 2023 Schedule

The Pioneer Baseball League and reigning North Division Champion Missoula Paddleheads have released their 2023 regular season schedules. The league is going to provide plenty of baseball action for Montana's four fanbases in the league; Great Falls, Kalispell, Billings, and Missoula. The schedule is comprised of 96 regular season games,...
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love

Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana

Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
