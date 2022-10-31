Read full article on original website
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
KULR8
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
Montana Polar Plunge Griz Dip Survival Guide
The Montana Special Olympics once again is gearing up for "Polar Plunge Season" across the state. The season will kick off November 25th in Sidney, Montana and wrap up in February 25th in Missoula. This is a fun and important event for the Special Olympics. I have had the privilege to be able to MC these events over the years because I have been too chicken to do the plunge myself.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week
Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week. The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its second...
Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi
Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
Montana Governor’s Office Offers Scholarships for Volunteer Service
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - High school seniors throughout Montana have an opportunity to earn scholarships of $1,000 to $1,500 through volunteer service through the Montana Campus Compact. KGVO News spoke to Sarah Sadowski, Serve Montana Director with the Governor’s Office of Community Service on Thursday about the Youth Serve...
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time
Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
Montana Baseball, Missoula Paddleheads Release 2023 Schedule
The Pioneer Baseball League and reigning North Division Champion Missoula Paddleheads have released their 2023 regular season schedules. The league is going to provide plenty of baseball action for Montana's four fanbases in the league; Great Falls, Kalispell, Billings, and Missoula. The schedule is comprised of 96 regular season games,...
Montanans eagerly await Powerball results; Montana Millionaire sold out
The Montana Millionaire sold out in a record breaking 29 hours, but that isn't keeping Montanans from their lottery games as the Powerball has reached 1.2 billion dollars.
Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love
Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’
Photo illustration by PxHere (Creative Commons) Katie Samson remembers the last moment she had with her son, Cooper, as the nurse turned to take his frail body wrapped in a knitted white blanket out of the room. Cooper died just short of 17 weeks gestation. “I just remember her turning...
Montana Teens Overdose On This Legal Drug. Have You Heard Of It?
Recently, three 14-year olds overdosed at Billings West High School. According to MTN News, two boys were brought to the hospital and the third was sent home with an adult. These overdoses put the school in a soft lockdown until they felt they had the safety of the students under control.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
