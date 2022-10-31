Read full article on original website
counton2.com
DHEC: Person exposed to rabid bat in Downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday confirmed one person was exposed to a rabid bat in Charleston County. The bat was found near Meeting Street and John Street. One person was referred to their healthcare provider after being exposed...
live5news.com
Charleston waterkeeper shares 2022 water quality test results
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Every week during the summer, the Charleston Waterkeeper tests water samples throughout the Lowcountry and reports bacteria levels so people can plan their activities around where it is safe to swim and enjoy nature. Testing goes from May to October to not only report water safety...
live5news.com
MUSC research program to increase lung cancer screenings, analyze genetic risk markers in Black population
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Lung Cancer Awareness Month beginning Tuesday, a local hospital is sharing an update on their project that’s expanding screenings in ethnically diverse communities. The Medical University of South Carolina said they not only want to increase screening availability but make sure their sample populations...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
live5news.com
Charleston doctors utilize AI to detect precancerous polyps
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System recently performed its first colonoscopy using artificial intelligence to help detect precancerous polyps. They are the only VA in the southeast to use this technology and officials say according to recent studies it’s 50% more likely to detect multiple polyps.
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
live5news.com
McMaster requests disaster declaration as Ian costs reach $25M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s governor requested a presidential disaster declaration Tuesday to help residents in several Lowcountry counties affected by Hurricane Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assessments...
counton2.com
Interactive map identifies food distribution locations in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are working to improve food access across the city through the development of a live, interactive map. The map was developed in partnership with colleges and universities across the state, including the College of Charleston. It pinpoints food distribution locations across the state, making it easy for those in need to determine which location is most convenient for them.
live5news.com
Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate growth
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District continues to work to accommodate the growing population in the area. Officials say the new developments are quickly bringing in new families and students who need to be accommodated. In the 2022-2023 district budget, about $24 million of the total...
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 after boat capsized near Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Coast Guard station in Charleston rescued three men Thursday as a 23-foot boat capsized east of the Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard at 7:27 a.m., saying that three men were clinging to the overturned hull. Crews pulled the three men...
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
live5news.com
S.C. Dept. of Transportation hosts meeting to discuss safety improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will meet with residents Thursday night to discuss safety improvements to US 17A North Main Street. The meeting will be drop-in style with displays of the proposed project, and the community will be able to write down any questions they have.
live5news.com
Work ongoing for $1M citywide Charleston plan to guide future resilience
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work is underway for Charleston’s million-dollar citywide plan that will help drive future decisions regarding flooding and development over the next 25 years. Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said crews are taking a foot and a half of sea level rise into account as part...
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!. Up first is Benedict. He...
abcnews4.com
Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Ladson, authorities say
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. today on Nestwood Street in the Ladson area. CCSO said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to MUSC. No arrests have been made at this time. Deputies are investigating the case.
live5news.com
Police respond to barricaded subject on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they respond to a barricaded subject. A “large police presence” was called out to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. near Fort Johnson Road. Police first tweeted about the...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
live5news.com
EPA, local officials discuss impact of electric school buses on SC school districts
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Lowcountry school districts received grants as part of the Environments Protection Agency’s Clean Electric School Bus Program. U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-South Carolina) and State Superintendent Molly Spearman was joined by Orangeburg County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and representatives from the EPA to discuss the impacts of those grants on Tuesday.
