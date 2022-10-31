Read full article on original website
syr.edu
How Supporting the United Way Employee Giving Campaign Makes a Difference in Central New York on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
The United Way of Central New York has been making a difference by providing area residents with access to essential resources for 100 years, and the Syracuse University community has supported the United Way through its employee giving campaign for the last 50 years. The employee giving campaign helps ensure...
syr.edu
Lender Center for Social Justice Granted $2.7M From MetLife Foundation for Research Initiatives to Help Address Racial Wealth Gap
Syracuse University’s Lender Center for Social Justice has been awarded a $2.7 million grant from MetLife Foundation to launch several new research initiatives to accelerate efforts to address the racial wealth gap and help dismantle the root causes of wealth disparity. The Lender Center will use the three-year grant...
Anti-violence activist loses nearly everything in fire, community rallies to help him
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Clifford Ryan on Wednesday afternoon sifted through the rubble of what was his home, hoping to salvage some items left after a fire badly damaged the home Monday night. He pulled out a few soaked coloring books that he created to teach local kids about gun...
syr.edu
Operation Orange Warmup to Collect Winter Coats for Community at Nov. 12 Football Game Against Florida State
For the second time this year, Syracuse University is partnering with Central New York nonprofit organizations for Operation Orange Warmup, a collection drive for warm winter coats to help individuals and families in need in our local community. Donations of new (and clean, nearly new) winter coats will be collected...
Upstate University Hospital insurance dispute could disrupt care for 20,000 patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – Health insurer UnitedHealthcare says a contract dispute with SUNY Upstate University Hospital could potentially disrupt care for about 20,000 Upstate patients in the Syracuse area. Upstate’s contract with UnitedHealthcare expires Dec. 31. If the insurer and hospital don’t reach a contract agreement by then, Upstate patients...
Community rallies to help anti-violence activist; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 69; Low: 48. In the 70s this weekend (that’s not a typo); 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. AFTER FIRE, COMMUNITY RALLIES TO HELP ANTI-VIOLENCE ACTIVIST: Clifford Ryan spent part of Wednesday sifting...
Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
localsyr.com
Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
syr.edu
University Celebrates Native Heritage Month
In honor of Native Heritage Month, the Native Student Program in Multicultural Affairs, along with students and campus partners, has organized a series of events throughout November. From workshops, lacrosse demonstrations, ceremonies and speakers, there is an array of cultural activities to celebrate, honor and raise awareness about Indigenous history,...
syr.edu
University Celebrates First-Generation College Students on Nov. 8
The campus community is invited to participate in this year’s National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8. This event is celebrated annually on Nov. 8 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act provides equal opportunity for those from low-income and minority backgrounds. The legislation creates grants and loan programs, invests in higher education institutions and started the Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) to facilitate the academic success of first-generation college students.
No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
waer.org
Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern
Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
Syracuse children’s hospital sees surge of kids seriously ill with RSV
Syracuse, N.Y. – Golisano Children’s Hospital is seeing a surge of kids seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, an illness overwhelming many hospital pediatric units nationwide. Golisano, part of Upstate University Hospital, saw 54 cases of RSV in the last week of October, up from 38...
Overdoses spike in Onondaga County, some people did not respond to Narcan
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 16 people have overdosed in 24 hours in Onondaga County, health officials said. The Onondaga County Health Department issued a warning Thursday afternoon about the overdoses. Some people overdosing did not respond to Narcan, a drug used to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Executive Shares His Thoughts on Cornerstone Church Situation
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Before heading to the rally at Cornerstone Community Church last night, I had the chance to sit down with Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, not knowing that during my live interview with Pastor Mike, at the church, that the County Executive would be brought up.
Syracuse McDonald’s to give away free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Golden Arch is feeling grateful! McDonald’s located on Teall Ave. in Syracuse is giving away free turkeys via Wegman’s gift cards ahead of the Thanksgiving season. On Wednesday, November 9 starting at 5 p.m., owner and operator Grant Kemmerer will give away a Thanksgiving staple for families to enjoy. The […]
cnycentral.com
"200,000 to 400,000 people:" Neighbors, real estate prepare for Micron population boom
Clay, N.Y. — During the NY-22 Congressional Debate, both nominees, Brandon Williams (R) and Francis Conole (D) had plenty of disagreements. The one thing they did agree on was how Micron will impact neighborhoods surrounding the town of Clay and education. The microchip manufacturer is years away from being...
localsyr.com
National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle
(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
syr.edu
Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Runs Through Nov. 11
Don’t miss the opportunity to review your benefits!. Open Enrollment is the one time of year when eligible employees can reflect on their benefit options, connect with the variety of available resources to help make the best decisions to meet their needs and enroll for the coming year. Visit...
