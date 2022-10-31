ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

syr.edu

Lender Center for Social Justice Granted $2.7M From MetLife Foundation for Research Initiatives to Help Address Racial Wealth Gap

Syracuse University’s Lender Center for Social Justice has been awarded a $2.7 million grant from MetLife Foundation to launch several new research initiatives to accelerate efforts to address the racial wealth gap and help dismantle the root causes of wealth disparity. The Lender Center will use the three-year grant...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton couple open Syracuse’s newest community center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The building which used to be the Boys and Girls Club in Syracuse’s Tipp Hill neighborhood, is now the Tipperary Hill Community Center. “What we hope to this is something that long survives us,” said Travis Doty, the center’s Board President. Doty and his wife Nicole are from Fulton and bought […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local Urologists taking part in No Shave November

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health. In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

University Celebrates Native Heritage Month

In honor of Native Heritage Month, the Native Student Program in Multicultural Affairs, along with students and campus partners, has organized a series of events throughout November. From workshops, lacrosse demonstrations, ceremonies and speakers, there is an array of cultural activities to celebrate, honor and raise awareness about Indigenous history,...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

University Celebrates First-Generation College Students on Nov. 8

The campus community is invited to participate in this year’s National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8. This event is celebrated annually on Nov. 8 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act provides equal opportunity for those from low-income and minority backgrounds. The legislation creates grants and loan programs, invests in higher education institutions and started the Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) to facilitate the academic success of first-generation college students.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

No restaurants have failed health inspection: October 16-22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 16 to October 22. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection! You can see a list of all locations that were operating acceptably below: Apulia Fire Company 6441 State Route […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern

Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Over 16 overdoses in Onondaga County in the last 24 hours

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the last 24 hours, 16 or more overdoses have occurred in Onondaga County. According to the Onondaga County Health Department, on November 3, their overdose tracking system notified them of these overdoses and in some of the instances, the person who overdosed did not respond to the administration of […]
localsyr.com

National Sandwich Day with the Brooklyn Pickle

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday is National Sandwich Day and what better way to celebrate than with the crew of Brooklyn Pickle. Three Syracuse-area managers stopped by the show to discuss their offerings and how they can make any gathering a special one with their catering. For more information and to...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Faculty and Staff Open Enrollment Runs Through Nov. 11

Don’t miss the opportunity to review your benefits!. Open Enrollment is the one time of year when eligible employees can reflect on their benefit options, connect with the variety of available resources to help make the best decisions to meet their needs and enroll for the coming year. Visit...

