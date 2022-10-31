The campus community is invited to participate in this year’s National First-Generation College Celebration on Nov. 8. This event is celebrated annually on Nov. 8 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The act provides equal opportunity for those from low-income and minority backgrounds. The legislation creates grants and loan programs, invests in higher education institutions and started the Federal TRIO Programs (TRIO) to facilitate the academic success of first-generation college students.

