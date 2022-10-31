Read full article on original website
⚽ FHSU men remain 10th in region rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings, released on Wednesday, for the second straight week. This is the final weekly edition of the rankings released by the NCAA. Fort Hays State (8-4-6 overall) is the only team from...
⚽ Tiger women up to No. 4 in final NCAA region ranking
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA released its final edition of region rankings on Wednesday (Nov. 2). Fort Hays State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Central Region heading into the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament. The rankings can change week-to-week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
🏀 Strong start carries Wildcats past Washburn in exhibition opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since...
The 281 gridiron clash brings Russell & Hoisington communities together
The two high schools are separated by less than 30 miles, but when Russell High School travels to Hoisington Friday, it will be the first meeting between the schools in the football playoffs. The two communities will converge at Elton Brown Field Friday for the second round of the Class...
Hays, other area playoff games will be broadcast Friday
The 8-1 Hays High Indians move onto the regional round of the 5A Kansas football playoffs Friday night. The Indians will square off at home against Valley Center, which is 7-2 entering the game. The game will be broadcast on 96.9 KFIX and streamed live on Hays Post. Kickoff is...
🤼♀️ FHSU adds women's wrestling beginning in 2024-25
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason and Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke announced on Wednesday the addition of Women's Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women's, eight men's).
🤼♀️ Fort Hays State University adds women’s wrestling
Fort Hays State University president Tisa Mason announced on Wednesday the addition of Women’s Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women’s, eight men’s). When...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: FHSU Rewind - WBB at Kansas State (Oct 31, 2022)
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team traveled to Manhattan to take on Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday, October 31, 2022.
⚽ Tiger men receiving votes in latest national poll
The Fort Hays State men's soccer team remains in the receiving votes section of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on November 1. This is the second week in a row that the Tigers have received votes in the poll. The Tigers played to a scoreless draw with...
‘Isn’t that awful?’: Kansas State loses up-and-coming defender for season with injury
Kansas State linebacker Beau Palmer was ready to play meaningful snaps on defense last week ... until fate intervened.
kmaland.com
K-State nabs 2023 OL commit
(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State football program has received a commitment from offensive lineman Devin Vass. Vass is a 3-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Eastern Kentucky. Vass is the 22nd hard commit to Kansas State's 2022 class.
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in NABC Preseason Top 25 Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a strong season a year ago, Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the NABC Division II Top 25 Poll going into the 2022-23 season. The Tigers are coming off a 23-6 overall record in 2021-22, a season in which the Tigers saw time in the NABC Top 25.
K-State football coach Chris Klieman ‘considering everything’ at QB for Texas game
Who will Kansas State start at quarterback against Texas on Saturday?
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Tyler Cummings and runningback Adrian Soto talked with the media Tuesday before they host Northeastern State in their final home game of the season Saturday.
WIBW
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
Pro Image sports apparel shop coming to Big Creek Crossing in Hays
A new sports apparel chain, Pro Image, will be opening before Christmas in Big Creek Crossing mall in Hays. Robert Alvarez, 38, will be the local owner and operator of the store in Hays under his local business RJ & Sons. The next closest Pro Image location is in Wichita.
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Great Bend student recognized for effort after devastating injury
Life is good at handing out unexpected, sometimes brutal, turns. For Nash Lindberg, that moment came on Aug. 7, 2020. Getting ready for a big seventh-grade year at Great Bend Middle School, Lindberg was at a friend’s house when he was accidentally shot. Facing paralysis from the waist down,...
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
