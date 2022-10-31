ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU men remain 10th in region rankings

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer is ranked No. 10 in the NCAA Super Region 3 rankings, released on Wednesday, for the second straight week. This is the final weekly edition of the rankings released by the NCAA. Fort Hays State (8-4-6 overall) is the only team from...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger women up to No. 4 in final NCAA region ranking

INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA released its final edition of region rankings on Wednesday (Nov. 2). Fort Hays State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the Central Region heading into the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament. The rankings can change week-to-week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays, other area playoff games will be broadcast Friday

The 8-1 Hays High Indians move onto the regional round of the 5A Kansas football playoffs Friday night. The Indians will square off at home against Valley Center, which is 7-2 entering the game. The game will be broadcast on 96.9 KFIX and streamed live on Hays Post. Kickoff is...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♀️ FHSU adds women's wrestling beginning in 2024-25

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason and Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke announced on Wednesday the addition of Women's Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women's, eight men's).
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼‍♀️ Fort Hays State University adds women’s wrestling

Fort Hays State University president Tisa Mason announced on Wednesday the addition of Women’s Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women’s, eight men’s). When...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men receiving votes in latest national poll

The Fort Hays State men's soccer team remains in the receiving votes section of the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, released on November 1. This is the second week in a row that the Tigers have received votes in the poll. The Tigers played to a scoreless draw with...
HAYS, KS
kmaland.com

K-State nabs 2023 OL commit

(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State football program has received a commitment from offensive lineman Devin Vass. Vass is a 3-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Eastern Kentucky. Vass is the 22nd hard commit to Kansas State's 2022 class.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in NABC Preseason Top 25 Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off a strong season a year ago, Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the NABC Division II Top 25 Poll going into the 2022-23 season. The Tigers are coming off a 23-6 overall record in 2021-22, a season in which the Tigers saw time in the NABC Top 25.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive back Tyler Cummings and runningback Adrian Soto talked with the media Tuesday before they host Northeastern State in their final home game of the season Saturday.
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy