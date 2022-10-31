ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Julia Roberts Reveals Martin Luther King Jr. Paid for Her Hospital Birth Because Her Parents Couldn’t Afford It

By bshilliday
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVV5r_0itW7v9500
Shutterstock (2)

Julia Roberts has a very poignant tie to late Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., as he covered the hospital bill for her 1967 birth.

“The King family paid for my hospital bills. My parents couldn’t pay for the hospital bill,” Julia told Gayle King in an interview for A&E’s HISTORYTalks, which aired in September but resurfaced on October 28 when the Oscar-winning actress turned 55.

The Ticket to Paradise star went on to describe how her parents, Betty Lou Bredemus and Walter Grady Roberts, had developed a close relationship with the King family by welcoming the couple’s children into their Decatur, Georgia, children’s acting school at a time when black children faced discrimination in attending classes with white students.

“My parents had a theater school in Atlanta called the Actors and Writers Workshop. And one day, Coretta Scott King called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” Julia explained. “And my mom was like, ‘Sure. Come on over.’ And so they just all became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

Gayle replied, “In the ’60s, you didn’t have little black children interacting with white kids in acting school. And your parents were like, ‘Come on in. I think that’s extraordinary. And it sort of lays the groundwork for who you are,” to which Julia replied, “Absolutely.”

Julia was the third child born to Walter and Betty. Her brother, actor Eric Roberts, was born in 1956, while sister Lisa Roberts Gillan came along in 1965. MLK was shot and killed by assassin James Earl Ray outside the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, less than six months after Julia’s birth.

The eldest of Martin and Coretta’s four children, daughter Yolanda King, went on to pursue a professional acting career after attending Julia’s parents’ school. She was featured in films such as Ghosts of Mississippi and TV shows including JAG and Strong Medicine. She also played Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks in the 1978 TV miniseries, King. Yolanda died on May 15, 2007, at the age of 51 in Santa Monica, California, due to cardiopulmonary issues.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Julia Roberts says Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King paid the hospital bill for her birth

In honor of Julia Roberts’ 55th birthday, fans are recirculating the unbelievable historical fact that connects her to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. As Roberts celebrated her birthday Friday, social media users discussed a video of a conversation she had with journalist Gayle King in September, when she spoke about how the civil rights leaders helped her parents.
WASHINGTON STATE
DoYouRemember?

Star Dad: Meet Harry Belafonte’s Four Talented Children

Legendary singer Harry Belafonte, 94, is a father to four children — Adrienne, Shari, his only son David, and Gina. Like their dad, they are doing great in the entertainment industry, except for Adrienne, who chose the activism side of Belafonte. The “King of Calypso” had his four kids...
Popculture

Oprah Winfrey Reveals She Underwent a Serious Surgery

Oprah Winfrey recently disclosed that she had two major surgeries in 2021. As part of her The Life You Want Class for Oprah Daily, the media mogul discussed the topic of gratitude and decided to share her story after one of the guests mentioned appreciating every limb and organ. Winfrey said that after recovering from dual knee surgeries performed in August and November of 2021, she vowed to be more active and "fully in my body. "I had double knee surgery last year," the 68-year-old explained via Zoom from her home. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November. When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn't lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again -- that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body." Winfrey revealed that she took up hiking during her recovery process. "As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking," she shared. "Every day, I tried to hike more and do more. My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me."
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

63K+
Followers
2K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy