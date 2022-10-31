ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming seeking nominations for women of achievement

CASPER, Wyo. — The Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming Program is currently searching for women of achievement who are wheelchair mobile to serve as contestants in the First Annual Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming event. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program. Organizations...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

John J. Retel (June 24, 1964 – October 31, 2022)

John J. Retel, 58, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was born in Rock Springs, Wy on June 24, 1964, the son of Joseph A. Retel and Brenda Moore. Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Margaret Johnson (October 30, 2022)

Margaret Johnson, aged 92, passed away at her home in Rock Springs on a Sunday afternoon, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully in the presence of her immediate family. Marge started her life in the coal mining camp of Lionkol, just north of Rock Springs,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively (September 27, 1943 – October 31, 2022 )

Linda Kay Croson Tosh Shively, 79, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and a former resident of Pinehurst, Idaho. Linda died following a courageous battle with cancer for the last seven months.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Carla Jane Sims (December 2, 1960 – September 20, 2022)

Carla Jane Sims, age 61, passed away peacefully at her home in Green River, WY on September 20, 2022 from kidney failure and congestive heart failure and to what could also be described as broken heart syndrome. She was born December 2, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri to William and...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Charlotte Rea Hendrickson (February 19, 1939 – October 28, 2022)

Charlotte Rea Hendrickson, 83, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Hendrickson was a longtime resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Alaska. She was born February 19, 1939 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Hubert Foster and Elsie Moore.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek whereabouts of teen

CASPER, Wyo. —The Mills Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Shelby Anderson, according to a release. Shelby Anderson was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a beanie of unknown color, and a plaid shirt with a white hoodie, the release said. She was wearing black-and-white tennis shoes and had a black backpack.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis

Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Bull Horn Brewing officially opening in Casper on Nov. 1

CASPER, Wyo. — Bull Horn Brewing held a soft opening and “Zombie Crawl” event on Saturday and will be officially opening its doors on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the new Casper brewery announced Monday via Facebook. With both food and beer available, Bull Horn will open for lunch...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Green River Fire Dept. responds to multiple calls

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — It’s been a busy weekend for your Green River Fire Department with the structure fire calls and medical calls. On Friday evening at approximately 7:35 p.m., GRFD responded to Solvay Minerals to assist with a coal fire on site. All employees were safe and out of the building upon arrival, and no injuries occurred.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Road closure notice in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Notice is hereby given that starting Monday, November 7, 2022, road work will commence at the intersection of Center St. and Grant St. in Rock Springs. Grant St. will be closed between College Dr. and Center St. as well as between Center St. and A St. Center St. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at Grant St. Access to the food bank only will be provided at the intersection of College Dr. and Grant St. This road closure is expected to last approximately 3 weeks. Please use alternate routes to reach your destination during this closure.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Birth Announcements: Colson Walker Ball

Colson Walker Ball was born Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 7:22 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Colson weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Mercedes and Kenny Ball. Congratulations!. Births...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

City of Casper selling two pieces of land; bids accepted until Dec. 2

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is attempting to sell two pieces of land it owns, according to an Oct. 21 press release. Approximately nine acres of the Robertson Road Addition. Where: West of Robertson Road and north of Trevett Lane. Zoning: Currently zoned as Planned Unit Development.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. MOCTEZUMA HERNANDEZ, ISABEL. Age: 32. Address: MODESTO, CA. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL. Booking Date: 2022-11-03.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

