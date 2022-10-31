ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation. The high court said Friday it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation. It was later expanded westward to the Colorado River, which forms the reservation’s western boundary. Water from the Colorado River is at issue in the case. The case dates back to 2003, when the tribe sued, alleging that the federal government in its Colorado River projects had failed to consider or protect water rights of the tribe. Most recently, a trial court dismissed the case but a federal appeals court allowed it to proceed. The federal government is challenging that result. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear two other cases. One is a patent case in which biotechnology company Amgen sued Sanofi and Regeneron for patent infringement. The other is a $90 million trademark dispute involving controls used to operate heavy equipment such as cranes.
Now is the time for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act

Over the past eight years, states have worked diligently to launch and administer Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings programs, fulfilling Congress’ vision of providing a savings tool to increase independence and quality of life for individuals living with disabilities. We and other members of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) overwhelmingly support the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, a bill that allows significantly more Americans with disabilities to access this vital tool to save for their future. The notably bipartisan legislation is championed by Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), as well as Reps. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-Wash.). Given the broad support for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, it was included in the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, which advanced with unanimous support by the Senate Finance Committee in June, but there is still more to do to ensure that the Act becomes law.
