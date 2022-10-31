Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From New York Rangers’ First 10 Games
Up and down seems like an excellent way to summarize the first 10 games of the 2022-23 season for the New York Rangers. After a 3-1-0 start, four straight losses had many questioning what was going wrong with last year’s Eastern Conference runner-ups. The cure for their woes was a two-game road trip to Dallas and Arizona. Now, the Rangers head back to New York with a 5-3-2 record and 12 points on the season.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Leadership, Big Trouble in Little Toronto
They have similar stories with four straight losses in a different time zone, but probably much different results. The Pittsburgh Penguins are home to practice on Monday after a disastrous road trip out west. There may be some lineup tinkering. The Toronto Maple Leafs are back home after a disastrous road trip out west, and heads may roll from the GM through the coach. Fortunately, the Toronto media is a quiet bunch prone to underreactions and not putting everyone on the NHL trade block. However, the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers make logical trade partners, too.
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Coyotes beat Panthers 3-1 for 1st win at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory in three games at their new Mullett Arena home. “It was pretty cool,” Ritchie said. “The crowd was...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier
While on TSN “Insider Trading” last week (Oct. 27), Pierre LeBrun dropped some pretty notable news regarding the San Jose Sharks. The popular insider reported that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. Therefore, it seems that players like Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Mario Ferraro, and James Reimer can be had for the right price. However, I’d argue that their most valuable trading piece is Timo Meier, and they would be wise to see what they could get for him.
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
WGMD Radio
Sharks’ Timo Meier shows off concentration to score impressive goal vs Ducks
San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier scored an impressive goal during the team’s 6-5 shootout loss against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Meier’s goal came in the second period on a power play. He received the puck at center ice, and as he was driving toward the net, he was tripped up by a couple of Ducks defenders. Meier fell down, got back up and somehow still had control of the puck to put his shot on goal and past goaltender Anthony Stolarz.
Yardbarker
Kings’ Strong Play Being Cancelled Out by Lackluster Goaltending
The calling card of this era of Los Angeles Kings hockey has been stellar defensive play. In their Stanley Cup years of 2012 and 2014, they were second and first in goals against, respectively. In last season’s resurgence, they finished 10th in this metric. Through 12 games this season, they are allowing the fifth-most goals per game, worse than the likes of the Montreal Canadiens and the Chicago Blackhawks. Let’s take a look at some numbers and see if there are reasons to be concerned about this.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
NBC Sports
Stellar goaltending has given Caps a chance to win every game
Peter Laviolette’s answer was brisk and unwavering. “Awesome. They were fantastic. They’ve been fantastic.”. The question the Washington Capitals’ head coach was answering was, “How do you feel about your goaltending right now?”. Laviolette isn’t wrong. Despite the fact the Capitals have now dropped two consecutive...
Yardbarker
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to one-year contract following Jake Oettinger injury
Yes, there are now two of them. The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract, helping to fill the gap after Jake Oettinger went down with an injury this past weekend. Murray, 24, has a 7-3-0 record in 11 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars,...
Yardbarker
John Tortorella Passionately Defends Maple Leafs Head Coach Sheldon Keefe: 'I Hope He Jams It To You All'
Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is sick of people piling on Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. Hours before his team was set to take on the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Tortorella was asked about what Keefe was going through as speculation intensified over the Toronto coach's future.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
‘They’ve got to dig in’: Craig Berube calls out top-end forwards after brutal loss to Kings extends Blues’ skid
St. Louis Blues head coach had seen enough. Following a disastrous 5-1 loss at home Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings, Berube did not mince his words in calling out the lackadaisical effort from his team’s top forwards. Berube did not drop any names, but his message was direct and clear.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Rossi Gets First Point in Win Over Canadiens
The Minnesota Wild didn’t show any signs of a Halloween hangover as they took on the Montréal Canadiens for the second time in a week on Tuesday, Nov. 1. It was also the opening of their quick two-game homestand before heading on the road once again. It was a fast-paced game that kept the Wild on their toes but they were ready and matched the pace throughout the game.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Erik Karlsson Having Best Start to a Season of His Career
After three disappointing seasons in teal, Erik Karlsson is off to the best start of his 14-year career, statistically. Through the first 11 games, the elite defenseman has six goals and five assists for 11 points. Not only is he the most productive Shark, but he’s also been by far the most clutch, with three of those goals being game-winners in each of his team’s wins.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 3-1 Win Vs. Blackhawks – 11/1/22
The Islanders started their three-game road trip on the right foot. The Chicago Blackhawks gave them a hard-fought, defense-heavy game where goals were a rarity compared to the last two games for the team. After the Islanders won back-to-back games with a 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 5-4 comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche, they defeated the Blackhawks 3-1, moving to 6-4 on the season.
Comments / 0