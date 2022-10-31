ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

touro.edu

Outside the Bubble

Touro Students Connect with Underserved Community at Harlem Health Fair and Learn Lessons not Taught in Class. Approximately 200 Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine (TouroCOM) students and two dozen community organizations descended upon the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building Plaza in Harlem on Friday, Oct. 28 for the school’s 14th biannual health fair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Inferno That Killed 3 Kids Blamed on Power Strip

Fire investigators say they now know the cause of last weekend's deadly inferno that devoured a Bronx home and claimed the lives of three children and an adult. Officials on Friday identified the source of the fire, tracing it back to a damaged power strip inside the home. Fire marshals ruled it accidental.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYPD monitoring video on Amazon Ring’s ‘Neighbors’

NYPD will now take a peek and listen in on your Ring camera (if you share it), according to a statement put out Wednesday that explained the new collaboration between the NYPD and Ring’s community app, Neighbors, that facilitates interaction between law enforcement and the public. The cops explained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC salary posting law going into effect

NEW YORK - Increased transparency is coming to job postings in New York City starting on Tuesday. Under the new law, companies will be required to list the approximate minimum and maximum salaries whenever they post a job opening. The measure was put in place to address gender pay gaps...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

