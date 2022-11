There was probably a bit of circumstance involved, but it looked like CBS cleared the decks for the Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Week 9. Rams-Bucs is one of just two games in the late-afternoon window on Sunday. Two games in that window is the fewest you'll find. Some of the near-exclusivity for Rams-Bucs is that many West Coast teams are either on bye or playing on the road. But it feels like CBS and the NFL was happy to have almost all the TV viewership on a matchup between two teams expected to compete for a Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO