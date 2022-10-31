ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA

LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
LACONIA, NH
Barry W. Weeks, 64

MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
MEREDITH, NH
George Gurney, 82

CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH

Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
NASHUA, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis

LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday

LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
LACONIA, NH
Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate

A libertarian podcaster was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5

BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
BELMONT, NH
Bill Schmidlin: Keep out-of-staters from holding office in Belknap County

It is a well-known fact that the leading political party in Belknap County has been infiltrated by a few out-of-staters. These outsiders believe themselves to have all the right solutions to New Hampshire issues. All was going their way until they messed with Gunstock. They are pros and have convinced some very good, well-respected local NH folks to unwittingly join their cause and turn against our NH values. They lost high-valued members in September and deserve to lose it all in November. Please vote for the individuals who have not been influenced and best represent our NH values. Be cautious in voting only for a party that allowed itself to be temporarily highjacked. To re-elect current county reps allows the infiltration to continue. Beware of the out-of-staters in all parties; vote local.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
MANCHESTER, NH
w

OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?

I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
LACONIA, NH

