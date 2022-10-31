Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA
LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
laconiadailysun.com
Barry W. Weeks, 64
MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
RI man charged in ‘disturbance’ after approaching NH Senate candidate Don Bolduc before a debate
New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for US Senate Don Bolduc was the target of a physical altercation prior to Wednesday’s debate against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, his campaign says. On Thursday, the Goffstown Police Department said a man from Rhode Island is now facing charges as a result of...
laconiadailysun.com
George Gurney, 82
CENTER HARBOR — George Gurney of Center Harbor, died in Concord on October 28, 2022, at age 82, surrounded by his family — his wife Susan, son Peter, and daughter Katri. Son of Richard C. Gurney and Margaret Alexander Gurney, George was born and grew up in Connecticut. He had one brother, Peter Gurney, five years his senior, now deceased. George’s dad taught at The Hotchkiss School, making George the beneficiary of a wealth of educational, recreational, and cultural resources throughout his childhood, which he deeply treasured. After attending Hotchkiss as a student, George spent a gap year in England at the Bishop’s Stortford College with the English Speaking Union Exchange Fellowship. During his time abroad, George’s love for art developed and he discovered his life’s calling.
travellens.co
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
laconiadailysun.com
Anthony Krivitsky: Gaspa-Caravona well known after serving NH for over 25 years
I am writing this letter in support of Kelley Gaspa-Caravona. She would be an asset to the Laconia School Board.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
NECN
Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate
A libertarian podcaster was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave. Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released...
laconiadailysun.com
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
laconiadailysun.com
Laura Dunn: Parents have the option of sending their kids to three great elementary schools
As a proud Laconia resident for 42 years and a resident of Ward 2 for nearly 20 years, I feel very fortunate that I am able to serve as your current school board member of Ward 2 and hope to continue for another three years.
Get Your Tickets for the Ever-Popular Candlelight Stroll in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
One of the most popular events of the holiday season is strolling under the stars along the lantern-lit streets and decorations, taking in the rich history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Can you believe it's already here? That time-honored tradition is back for its 43rd season, when people travel from all...
laconiadailysun.com
Bill Schmidlin: Keep out-of-staters from holding office in Belknap County
It is a well-known fact that the leading political party in Belknap County has been infiltrated by a few out-of-staters. These outsiders believe themselves to have all the right solutions to New Hampshire issues. All was going their way until they messed with Gunstock. They are pros and have convinced some very good, well-respected local NH folks to unwittingly join their cause and turn against our NH values. They lost high-valued members in September and deserve to lose it all in November. Please vote for the individuals who have not been influenced and best represent our NH values. Be cautious in voting only for a party that allowed itself to be temporarily highjacked. To re-elect current county reps allows the infiltration to continue. Beware of the out-of-staters in all parties; vote local.
Gilford, NH named one of the best places in the US to buy a lake house
A New England community is among the best to own a lake house, according to Evolve. The website compiled a list of the the 12 best places to buy a lake house in 2023 with locations across the country. Gilford, New Hampshire, earned itself a spot on the list. “When...
WMUR.com
Remodeled food pantry in Manchester looks like grocery store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A remodeled food pantry opened Wednesday at Families in Transition in Manchester. The food pantry now looks and feels like a grocery store with a design made possible by a $50,000 donation from Hannaford. The nonprofit said making the food pantry more like a grocery store...
laconiadailysun.com
w
OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
laconiadailysun.com
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?
I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
Comments / 0