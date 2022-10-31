Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Were ‘Relieved’ By Their WWE Releases
Scarlett Bordeaux joined WWE in November 2019. Four months later, her husband Karrion Kross also began working for the company. Kross recently talked about how he and his wife were fired from the Stamford-based company last year. The duo made their NXT debut in mid-2020, with Scarlett serving as her...
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On CM Punk Never Wrestling Again
Fans waited 7 years for CM Punk to return to wrestling and it finally happened last year when he joined AEW. However, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Punk’s future following the physical altercation he got into with The Elite at All Out in September. It’s been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Believes Jake Paul Could Handle Conor McGregor
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has seen the work both Logan and Jake Paul have done in their respective sports of WWE and boxing. During the latest edition of his “To Be The Man” podcast, the “Nature Boy” revealed that he recently Facetimed with the two brothers prior to Jake Paul’s huge win over Anderson Silva this past Saturday night and he’s a huge fan of their work.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
ewrestlingnews.com
Must-See Video: Rhea Ripley Trolls Fan Hard At WWE Live Event
At a recent WWE live event, Rhea Ripley continued her heel ways by trolling a fan in attendance. A fan took to Twitter to share a video of the Judgment Day member untying someone’s shoe near the barricade while she was selling a spot. The fan captioned the video with,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files Trademark For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
On October 28, WWE filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for “Queen of the Ring” for multiple categories. You can check out the trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
ComicBook
Latest Update on CM Punk's Future With AEW, WWE
CM Punk's status in the pro wrestling world remains a mystery. The former AEW and WWE Champion hasn't been seen since September's All Out pay-per-view, which saw him win back the AEW World Championship, suffer a surgery-requiring arm injury, unload a scathing rant on a number of AEW officials and wrestlers during the post-show media scrum and wind up in a locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks that resulted in a litany of suspensions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Darby Allin Isn’t Interested In Doing Another Cinematic Match
AEW wrestler Darby Allin was a recent guest on “The Sessions” podcast to discuss his cinematic style Street Fight at Revolution 2021, the spot he wanted to do in the match, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the cinematic style Street...
ewrestlingnews.com
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
