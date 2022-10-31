ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dawgnation.com

Georgia football linebacker Chaz Chambliss ready to follow the examples set by injured Nolan Smith

ATHENS – No individual can replicate what Nolan Smith brings to the Georgia team this season. It will take a wholistic effort from the linebacker room to bridge the gap left by the injured Smith when the Bulldogs face the top-ranked Tennessee offense on Saturday. Georgia outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss, one of the plays who will step in for Smith at outside linebacker, knows it.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

BREAKING: Nation’s No.2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football injury report Tennessee: Kirby Smart updates status of AD Mitchell, Amarius Mims and others

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice. The Bulldogs take on No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. The biggest injury news came earlier in the day when Georgia confirmed that Nolan Smith will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Smart did add that Smith will miss the remainder of the season. He was Georgia’s leading pass rusher.
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Tennessee Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star receiver Traylon Ray is announcing his college commitment Friday, Nov. 4, the Tallahassee native announced on his Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Ray will decide between Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia at 12:30 p.m. ET. Ray ranks as the No. 335 player and No. 46 receiver in the country according...
KNOXVILLE, TN

