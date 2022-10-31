Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
New California Pathway Opened To Get $500 Each MonthCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Related
sonomastatestar.com
'Horror through the Decades' - themed dinner
Horror Through the Decades Themed Dinner was held in the kitchens on Thursday Oct. 20, in the spirit of Halloween being right around the corner. Aside from the horror movie themed food, the cafeteria was decorated with ghosts and ghouls on every wall with horror movie music playing from the speakers. Some of the tables were decorated with halloween themed cutlery and napkins with pumpkins in the middle of each table. There was also different lighting for every kitchen, varying from a dark blue to a bright orange.
sonomastatestar.com
Alpha Xi Delta hosts annual Xi Man pageant
Alpha Xi Delta presents Xi Man 2022! This yearly event consists of seven different boys, one from each fraternity on campus and two from sports teams who all compete in a pageant. Basketball and lacrosse volunteered to participate this year for their sports. This event took place on Saturday Oct.15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The show has multiple categories that they compete in, one being a talent portion and then miss congeniality.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
4 Great Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating burgers, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in California that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and exquisite service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
KTVU FOX 2
These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations
OAKLAND, Calif. - San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation. At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country. The most cost-efficient destinations...
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
KTVU FOX 2
Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday
Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Teen Stabbed at Halloween Party, Family Demands Answers
What started as an Antioch Halloween party turned into a real-life horror scene over the weekend. A fight broke out outside the house party Saturday night and someone pulled a knife and slashed several teenage girls. One of them may never see out of one of her eyes, ever again...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
foodcontessa.com
A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet
A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
LEGEND: Man Drives Around Tenderloin In SF Throwing Thousands In Cash!
WATCH: Man Drives Around The Tenderloin In San Francisco Throwing Thousands In Cash!
Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation
Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
sonomastatestar.com
Seawolves fall under the spell of Brian Inbus
“I’m not a Psychic, I’m not a Medium, I don’t talk to dead people.” Hypnotist Brian Inbus fascinated Sonoma State’s families this past Saturday. People gathered to watch in amazement at how hypnosis works. Guest Entertainer Inbus put on a show involving many different tricks and skills he learned over the past 20 years.
Half Moon Bay crab fisherman set illegal traps, prosecutors say
A commercial crab fisherman is facing charges for unlawfully setting crab traps in a Marina Protected Area off the coast of San Mateo County, prosecutors said.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
calmatters.network
H Mart files application for new Dublin store
With dozens of stores across the nation, Asian food market H Mart could be one step closer to opening its first location in the Tri-Valley. The supermarket chain has now filed a formal application for a proposed store in Dublin, hoping to place a 10-acre operation that features a main grocery store, outdoor seating and play area. The city is currently reviewing the application and is expected to respond this fall.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
Comments / 0