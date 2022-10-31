ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Republicans take Las Vegas-area poll worker dispute to court

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican National Committee is asking a Nevada judge to order election officials in Las Vegas to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls a disproportionate imbalance favoring Democrats.

A Clark County District Court judge is scheduled on Wednesday to consider accusations that county elections chief Joe Gloria “stacked” a key ballot signature verification board with 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and “a mere” eight Republicans.

Dan Kulin, spokesman for Gloria, declined Monday to comment on a matter pending before a judge.

“The registrar’s lopsided staffing of the signature verification board is not remotely ‘as equal as possible’” under state law, attorneys representing the RNC alleged in a document filed Friday. “He created a signature verification board with a partisan makeup that tilts sharply against Republicans.”

Judge Timothy Williams had signed off Oct. 5 on a pact between the two sides after the county agreed to provide to the RNC a roster showing job titles and political party affiliations of poll workers. The RNC dropped a demand to obtain workers’ names.

If a signature on a mail-in ballot isn’t confirmed by an electronic machine reader, “signature verification board members render the important decision” about whether the ballot is counted immediately or set aside to check the signature by calling the voter for what election officials call a “cure” process, attorneys for the RNC argue.

Voter registration leans Democratic in Clark County, the most populous area of Nevada and home to nearly 1.3 million, or more than 71%, of the state’s 1.8 million active registered voters. More than 102,000 people have already voted in advance of election day Nov. 8, according to the county elections website.

“To be clear, the RNC does not seek to stop any voting or mail-in ballot processing. Nor does it seek to undo any completed processing,” the court filing said. “The RNC only seeks immediate corrective action.”

Summer Jewels
2d ago

No fraud proven but Republicans repeat lies in order to gain control. If you really think they care about our democracy think again. They want complete control over our elections and take control from the people.

Mira Psycocat
2d ago

just a bunch of coward gop's trying to commit fraud that's why they're forcing themselves in there so they could threaten anyone who believes in real democracy

Olivia
3d ago

usually they just put your ballot into a machine. or check you in. who cares what party they belong to? these trumpsters are getting crazier. no one is trying to cheat the election process. besides the GOP. they need to stop this bs.

