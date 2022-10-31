Read full article on original website
Related
worldanimalnews.com
Four Lion Cubs & A Black Leopard Have Been Rescued From War-Torn Ukraine & Are Now Safe In Poland
Four lion cubs and a black leopard cub crossed the Ukraine-Poland border last week after traveling for 36 hours to escape war-torn Ukraine. The cubs, all younger than four months old, arrived safely at the Poznan Zoo in Poland, where they will be cared for until onward transport to a long-term care sanctuary is arranged.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
World’s oldest dog: TobyKeith the Chihuahua regains crown as oldest living canine
GREENACRES, Fla. — TobyKeith is once again the world’s oldest dog following the death of Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, earlier in October. The 21-year-old Chihuahua was again verified as the oldest living dog after being bumped from the throne by Pebbles earlier this year. According to Today, Gisela Shore in Greenacres, Florida, took ownership of TobyKeith 21 years ago when an elderly couple surrendered the Chihuahua puppy.
Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid
Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
WATCH: Napping Man Woken Up by Nosy Black Bear’s Paw
A man in Massachusetts got the shock of his life when a black bear approached him while he was taking a nap by the pool. The whole incident was caught on a Ring camera. The surveillance footage showed the black bear wondering into the backyard with a pool in Greenfield. The man was taking a nap on the sunlounger, completely unaware of the bear’s close proximity.
Baby Cow and Owner Still Missing After Sleeping in Container With Alligator
"The alligator had free roam to move down to where the owner was sleeping," officer Darren Moss Jr. told Newsweek.
Is It Legal to Own a Porcupine as a Pet in Minnesota?
Over the weekend I was out in the woods for the early antlerless deer hunting season. I saw a bunch of animals, squirrels, tree frogs, a chipmunk playing at my feet, cats, a Great Gray Owl, and my favorite, a porcupine. My family has some hunting land that is the...
The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds
We all think our dog is the most special – to us, they’re the best dog in the world. We value our own dogs more than the pups we see walking past us on the street because they’re the ones that are there for us. They wake us up with kisses, bring us their favorite […] The post The 10 Most Unique Dog Breeds appeared first on DogTime.
Dog Breeds that Would Prefer Living in a Cold State
There are dog breeds that can withstand the coldest temperature, some even thrive in freezing temperatures such as the Siberian Husky, a dog that can also tolerate tropical climates as they are quite adaptable. However, if dogs build for cold climates could choose, be sure they would go for a family that lives in a cold climate. Here are some dog breeds that prefer the low temperatures.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0