East Lansing, MI

ESPN tunnel cam footage of Michigan football vs. MSU postgame revealed

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
On Monday afternoon, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said that there was another angle of the MSU players assaulting Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green after the game in the tunnel. Among the many sources of video, Harbaugh said that ABC/ESPN also had a tunnel camera, which showed an overhead angle of the incident.

Later in the afternoon, WXYZ’s Brad Galli, who is the sports director of the ABC affiliate, got ahold of the ESPN tunnel cam footage, and posted it to Twitter.

Like the other footage that’s made its way to social media, it’s difficult to make out much in terms of instigation, but it can be clearly seen when Green was hit repeatedly with a helmet. The following melee, where McBurrows is surrounded by Spartan players, would have happened ahead of that, to the right via the camera angle, spilling into the doorway ahead. However, it is relatively obscured by MSU players actually trying to get into their locker room.

You can watch just short of five minutes of camera footage below.

