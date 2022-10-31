The Akron Lady Rams wrapped up the 2022 season with a jam-packed schedule last week. The netters got in five matches over four days, starting with their final game at home last Tuesday against visiting Peetz. Akron came out swinging to take the 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 sweep for their first win of the year. Stats were not available for any of the Akron matches.

