akronnewsreporter.com
Report: Republicans have cast 56% of early ballots in Northeastern Colorado compared to 14.7% Democratic
Just shy of 10,000 ballots have been cast thus far in the most northeastern six-county region of Colorado, a report from the Colorado secretary of state’s office reads as of Tuesday. Among those 9,999 ballots, 6,607 have been cast in Logan and Morgan Counties. Morgan County, where the county...
newscenter1.tv
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
akronnewsreporter.com
Commissioners approve moratorium for XCEL transmission lines
The Washington County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, October 25 for their regular meeting. Pastor Linda Hoover of the Howard United Methodist Church opened with a prayer, followed by the “Pledge of Allegiance.”. Grant Smith, Director of the department of Social Services, and DHS employees Pam McKay and Teresa...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Gravel mining operation on sugar factory property gets ‘yellow light’
Proponents of a plan to mine gravel east of the old sugar factory in Sterling will be spending more time talking with the public before again asking for a county special use permit. Roger Hollard, representing Stratus Sterling LLC, appeared before the Logan County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning requesting...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter crash injures driver Monday afternoon
POTTER - The Cheyenne County Sheriff's office is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Potter that resulted in one driver being transported to the hospital by medical helicopter Monday afternoon. Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Christy Fry, 53, of Potter, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 30 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Medical helicopter called to two-vehicle crash in Potter
POTTER - U.S. Highway 30 was closed in both direction at the intersection of Chestnut Street in Potter at approximately 1:27 p.m. Monday due to a two-vehicle injury accident. A westbound truck-trailer collided with the driver's side door on a southbound Honda passenger car, pushing the car into the southwest corner of the intersection. The truck appeared to engage the brakes at least 100 feet before the intersection.
akronnewsreporter.com
Make dinner plans at 4-H fundraiser
The annual 4-H baked potato supper and silent auction is coming up next Monday, November 7 at the Washington County Event Center. Serving will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. As usual, there will be baked potatoes with toppings of chili, cheese, broccoli, meat, as well as others, with beverages and desserts.
akronnewsreporter.com
6-Man playoff bracket set
It’s officially high school football playoff time. The Arickaree and Otis football teams have had successful runs through the regular season, each finishing with a 7-2 record. The Bison tied for second in the league with Genoa-Hugo, while the Bulldogs placed fourth in league standings. Stratton cruised to a league championship, and also locked up the top seed in the 6-Man playoff bracket.
akronnewsreporter.com
Lady Rams pick up win in final week
The Akron Lady Rams wrapped up the 2022 season with a jam-packed schedule last week. The netters got in five matches over four days, starting with their final game at home last Tuesday against visiting Peetz. Akron came out swinging to take the 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 sweep for their first win of the year. Stats were not available for any of the Akron matches.
akronnewsreporter.com
Rams cruise in regular season finale
The regular season is over, and it’s time for the Akron football team to avenge an early-season loss. The Rams wrapped up the season Saturday with a 46-6 win on the road at Caliche, bringing their overall record to 7-2. Akron finished second in the league, with their only league loss coming to Haxtun. The Bulldogs earned the overall top-seed in the 8-Man playoff bracket.
akronnewsreporter.com
Lady Bulldogs on a streak
The Otis volleyball team ended their regular season with 12 straight in the win column. The Lady Bulldogs finished at 17-5 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the YWKC for a league championship. Before the netters head to the postseason, Otis hosted a pair of matches last week. Play started...
